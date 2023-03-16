Free Fire Evo M1014 2.0 leaks: Everything we know so far

Evo guns in Garena Free Fire and its MAX version are among the most sought-after weapon skins with adjusted attributes and astonishing special effects.

Evo guns' popularity has allowed Garena to occasionally introduce new cosmetics or bring back the previously released ones to the game. To date, these skins for AK47, FAMAS, UMP, M1014, and more have been released in the game.

If leaks are to be believed, an unnamed Evo gun cosmetic for M1014 is in the works and may soon be released in FF and FF MAX. Many dataminers have posted information about the Evo M1014 2.0, which may hit the game servers soon.

For those unaware, the first Evo skin for the said shotgun, Green Flame Draco M1014, was released in May 2021 and has returned on rare occasions.

Evo M1014 2.0 may release in Free Fire with the OB39 update

M1014 - Green Flame Draco was released in Free Fire in May 2021 (Image via Garena)

Multiple leakers have reported rumored details about Evo M1014 2.0, but no one has managed to predict a release date for it yet.

As Free Fire and FF MAX are heading towards their OB39 update, there is a great chance that the second-ever Evo M1014 will make its way to the games after the rollout. This is because a new version often brings fresh themed or crossover events.

However, if Evo M1014 2.0 ever gets released, it will cost players a fortune in terms of diamonds as such collectibles are usually a part of the Luck Royale section's Faded Wheel.

Besides unlocking the Evo gun, those who desire to upgrade the skin to get additional benefits will need to use Evo tokens as well, which also cost many diamonds.

Thus, Evo guns are not recommended for free-to-play players as they may cost thousands of diamonds.

All Evo guns released in Free Fire/FF MAX so far (Image via Garena)

As there are no additional leaks regarding the release of Evo M1014 2.0, here's the list of Evo guns that Garena has released in the game so far (as showcased in the game):

Thompson - Cindered Colossus

AN94 - Evil Howler

Drachen Fist

M4A1 - Infernal Draco

M1887 - Sterling Conqueror

FAMAS - Demonic Grin

UMP - Booyah Day 2021

XM8 - Destiny Guardian

M1014 - Green Flame Draco

MP40 - Predatory Cobra

Scar - Megalodon Alpha

AK48 - Blue Flame Draco

For the players who are waiting for the launch of the OB39 update for FF and FF MAX, the same will be released on March 22.

