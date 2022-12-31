Free Fire MAX Angelic calendar leaked

As part of Garena's efforts to keep players interested in Free Fire MAX, the developer consistently rolls out new events for users to participate in. The leaks of the upcoming Angelic event have recently surfaced.

These have been provided by a reputable member of the community KnightClown, who has a history of providing accurate leaks, lending credence to the assertions made. According to these, the campaign will launch a new Trend+ brand called "Angelic" in the battle royale title.

Free Fire MAX Angelic event might start in early January

In a recent Instagram post, KnightClown leaked the Free Fire MAX Angelic event calendar. He also shared a banner of the upcoming Trend+ collection – the "Angelic" brand in the Trend+ system.

If leaks are to be believed, the event will start on January 2, 2023, and will be available until January 21, 2023. As stated in the post, the details of the upcoming event are as follows:

Angelic Hunt (January 2, 2023 to January 21, 2023)

Sky Angelic Party (January 2, 2023 to January 8, 2023)

Crimson Angelic Top-Up (January 5, 2023 to January 10, 2023)

Angelic Royale (January 7, 2023 to January 21, 2023)

The data miner has not shed light on the functioning of the event; however, players should not be surprised if they have to spend diamonds on a few of these to acquire exciting rewards. The name of the top-up event also suggests that you might receive a couple of items for free.

New Angelic Hunt event preview is available in the game (Image via Garena)

The Angelic Hunt preview is now accessible on the Indian Free Fire MAX server. Based on the available information, players must uncover three clues to obtain a special Gloo Wall skin. The developers are yet to reveal any details regarding the same.

On top of this, the Angelic Brand is also available in the Trend+ section in Free Fire MAX. The items that will be available across the three outfits include:

The brand features the following items (Image via Garena)

Angelic Hat

Angelic Sky Top

Gleaming Angelic Pants

Shimmering Angelic Pants

Angel Flip Flops

Angelic Dandy

Stylish & Retro

Angelic Pants

Risen Glasses

Risen Hoodie

Angelic Cowboy

Risen Sneakers

Angelical Jogger

Angelical Sprinter

Wing Haircut

It is important to highlight that these are rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt. The said event campaign may or may not be incorporated into the game in the coming days. Players can wait for an official word from the developers in the coming days.

