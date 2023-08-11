Free Fire OB41 bundles, weapon skins, and emotes leaked

The release of the Free Fire OB41 update has inundated the game with new features already. On top of that, fresh collectibles will slowly be introduced into the battle royale game. With the patch now out, leakers are also having a field day, posting multiple leaks of the items you may see in the coming days.

Macbruh FF, notorious for posting details about upcoming events and items before their release, has shared videos regarding upcoming Free Fire bundles, gun skins, and emotes. You can check the available details below.

New Free Fire OB41 bundles, weapon skins, and emote

Generally, the leaks for upcoming events or items are presented by multiple data miners and leakers much ahead of their release. Recently, Macbruh FF posted multiple videos on his channel, sharing insight into upcoming Free Fire outfits, skins and emotes.

According to him, you will get to use the following items:

Free Fire OB41 bundles

Tanjiro’s Bundle

Nezuko’s Bundle

Inosuke’s Bundle

Zenitsu’s Bundle

Tengen’s Bundle

The Reel Style Bundle

Reeling Angler Bundle

Reeling Fisher Bundle

Reeling Sharkman Bundle

The Reel Deal Bundle

Watercolor Canvas Bundle

Watercolor Palette Bundle

Hot Pink Hound Bundle

Pink and Spiky Bundle

Marionette Soul Bundle

Marionette Void Bundle

Marionette Wonder Bundle

Marionette Fantasy Bundle

Luminotoxin Jelly Bundle

Possession Bundle

Jelly Ready Bundle

Jelly Delight Bundle

Concrete Warrior Bundle

Cobalt Monster Club Bundle

Scarlet Monster Club Bundle

Ink Storke Bundle

Ink Flow Bundle

Staple Wanderer Bundle

Essential Explorer Bundle

Roaring Heart Bundle

Fiery Flash Bundle

Glowing Memory Bundle

Brilliant Remembrance Bundle

Free Spirit Bundle

FFTC The Pro Bundle

You Are Honor Bundle

Meaning of Blade Bundle

Free Fire OB41 emotes

Inker the Storm emote

Water Breathing Tenth Form: Constant

Thunder Breathing First Form: Thunder

Water Breathing Sixth Form

Beast Breathing Fifth Fang: Crazy Cutting

Flying Ink Sword

Diz My Popblaster

Dance Puppet, Dance

High Knees

Bony Fumes

Feel the Electricity

Whac-A-Cotton

Honorable Mention

BR-Ranked Grandmaster Emote

CS-Ranked Grandmaster Emote

Monster Clubbing

Free Fire OB41 weapon skins

SCAR – Zombie Attack

AK47 – Zombie Attack

M60 – Zombie Attack

M249 – Zombie Attack

MAC10 – Iron Iridescence

MAC10 – Silver Iridescence

MAC10 – Golden Iridescence

Pink Paw Swiper

Gloo Wall – Golden Hero

AUG – Jelly Shot

Pan – Jelly Cooker

M60 – Reel Shooter

A Reel Hitter

Puppet Chopper

SCAR – Monster Attack

Ink Blade

Katana – Ink Stain

Imperial Club

Ink Scythe

Pan – Diz Pop Art

Grenade – Jelly Candy

Grenade – A Reel Puffer

Grenade – Puppet Prank

Grenade – Ink Splash

Grenade – Memory Celeb

Gloo Wall – Reelblade Bastion

Gloo Wall – Ink Screen

Gloo Wall – Little Monster

Gloo Wall – Free Cracker

Gloo Wall – Bony Memori

Bizon – Fundamentality

The Golden MAG-7

PARAFAL – S36 Exclusive

Desert Eagle – Jelly

Groza – Reel On

Woodpecker – Puppet Strike

Gloo Wall – Tanjiro Style

Pan – Giyu Style

MAG-7 – Ink Lock

G36 – Fundamentality

M14 – Pink Biter

PARAFAL – Ink Puncture

Katana – Infernoshock

Nonetheless, the leakers have not shared the details as to how and when players can obtain these skins. However, it is safe to assume that these would be distributed through various sources, including Booyah Pass, events, Luck Royales, and more.

It is also important to highlight that the list of bundles, weapon skins, and emotes provided in the article are leaks. Readers must treat it with a fair bit of caution; Garena may or may not introduce them on all the servers.

Note: Due to the government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players are advised not to participate in the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version and enjoy the same cosmetics.

