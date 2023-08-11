Free Fire OB41 bundles, weapon skins, and emotes leaked

The release of the Free Fire OB41 update has inundated the game with new features already. On top of that, fresh collectibles will slowly be introduced into the battle royale game. With the patch now out, leakers are also having a field day, posting multiple leaks of the items you may see in the coming days.
Macbruh FF, notorious for posting details about upcoming events and items before their release, has shared videos regarding upcoming Free Fire bundles, gun skins, and emotes. You can check the available details below.
New Free Fire OB41 bundles, weapon skins, and emote
Generally, the leaks for upcoming events or items are presented by multiple data miners and leakers much ahead of their release. Recently, Macbruh FF posted multiple videos on his channel, sharing insight into upcoming Free Fire outfits, skins and emotes.
According to him, you will get to use the following items:
Free Fire OB41 bundles
- Tanjiro’s Bundle
- Nezuko’s Bundle
- Inosuke’s Bundle
- Zenitsu’s Bundle
- Tengen’s Bundle
- The Reel Style Bundle
- Reeling Angler Bundle
- Reeling Fisher Bundle
- Reeling Sharkman Bundle
- The Reel Deal Bundle
- Watercolor Canvas Bundle
- Watercolor Palette Bundle
- Hot Pink Hound Bundle
- Pink and Spiky Bundle
- Marionette Soul Bundle
- Marionette Void Bundle
- Marionette Wonder Bundle
- Marionette Fantasy Bundle
- Luminotoxin Jelly Bundle
- Possession Bundle
- Jelly Ready Bundle
- Jelly Delight Bundle
- Concrete Warrior Bundle
- Cobalt Monster Club Bundle
- Scarlet Monster Club Bundle
- Ink Storke Bundle
- Ink Flow Bundle
- Staple Wanderer Bundle
- Essential Explorer Bundle
- Roaring Heart Bundle
- Fiery Flash Bundle
- Glowing Memory Bundle
- Brilliant Remembrance Bundle
- Free Spirit Bundle
- FFTC The Pro Bundle
- You Are Honor Bundle
- Meaning of Blade Bundle
Free Fire OB41 emotes
- Inker the Storm emote
- Water Breathing Tenth Form: Constant
- Thunder Breathing First Form: Thunder
- Water Breathing Sixth Form
- Beast Breathing Fifth Fang: Crazy Cutting
- Flying Ink Sword
- Diz My Popblaster
- Dance Puppet, Dance
- High Knees
- Bony Fumes
- Feel the Electricity
- Whac-A-Cotton
- Honorable Mention
- BR-Ranked Grandmaster Emote
- CS-Ranked Grandmaster Emote
- Monster Clubbing
Free Fire OB41 weapon skins
- SCAR – Zombie Attack
- AK47 – Zombie Attack
- M60 – Zombie Attack
- M249 – Zombie Attack
- MAC10 – Iron Iridescence
- MAC10 – Silver Iridescence
- MAC10 – Golden Iridescence
- Pink Paw Swiper
- Gloo Wall – Golden Hero
- AUG – Jelly Shot
- Pan – Jelly Cooker
- M60 – Reel Shooter
- A Reel Hitter
- Puppet Chopper
- SCAR – Monster Attack
- Ink Blade
- Katana – Ink Stain
- Imperial Club
- Ink Scythe
- Pan – Diz Pop Art
- Grenade – Jelly Candy
- Grenade – A Reel Puffer
- Grenade – Puppet Prank
- Grenade – Ink Splash
- Grenade – Memory Celeb
- Gloo Wall – Reelblade Bastion
- Gloo Wall – Ink Screen
- Gloo Wall – Little Monster
- Gloo Wall – Free Cracker
- Gloo Wall – Bony Memori
- Bizon – Fundamentality
- The Golden MAG-7
- PARAFAL – S36 Exclusive
- Desert Eagle – Jelly
- Groza – Reel On
- Woodpecker – Puppet Strike
- Gloo Wall – Tanjiro Style
- Pan – Giyu Style
- MAG-7 – Ink Lock
- G36 – Fundamentality
- M14 – Pink Biter
- PARAFAL – Ink Puncture
- Katana – Infernoshock
Nonetheless, the leakers have not shared the details as to how and when players can obtain these skins. However, it is safe to assume that these would be distributed through various sources, including Booyah Pass, events, Luck Royales, and more.
It is also important to highlight that the list of bundles, weapon skins, and emotes provided in the article are leaks. Readers must treat it with a fair bit of caution; Garena may or may not introduce them on all the servers.
Note: Due to the government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players are advised not to participate in the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version and enjoy the same cosmetics.
