Free Fire TRAP MP40 Faded Wheel leaked: Rewards, servers, and more

Leaks of an upcoming Free Fire Faded Wheel event that features the Chromasonic MP40 have been making the rounds online. Popular data miner @maaxleakersofc shared the video of the Luck Royale on his Instagram handle. The Evo gun skin was the previous Free Fire item that leaked a few weeks ago. Most of the details about it have been available to the community for quite some time, and it was expected to be made available in the Faded Wheel.

New Free Fire TRAP Faded Wheel featuring Chromasonic MP40 leaked

The data miner shared the video of the TRAP Faded Wheel, which will soon be added to the Free Fire India and Bangladesh servers. Besides Chromasonic MP40, it will likely offer tokens alongside multiple Weapon Loot Crate and Loadout items.

However, like any other Faded Wheel, you won't be able to obtain all the items since you'll need to remove two items from the prize pool before you begin. You can then make spins and receive rewards one at a time.

Additionally, the diamonds required to make the spins will also increase with each attempt. Based on the previous Faded Wheels, the first spin will likely cost nine diamonds, and the final spin will require 499 diamonds. The cost of obtaining the Evo gun skin will boil down to a maximum of 1082 diamonds.

Given the credibility and previous track record of the data miners, there is a good chance that the new Faded Wheel will begin soon. However, since the information hasn't been officially confirmed, you are advised to remain skeptical.

MP40 Chromasonic Evo gun skin leaks

Just after the Free Fire OB40 update, popular data miner @VIPClown leaked the upcoming MP40 Chromasonic Evo gun skin. It is expected to have eight levels that need to be unlocked using special tokens to activate various perks.

As per the leaks, once you reach the highest level, you'll receive the following perks: kill announcement, hit effect, firing effect, bullet trail, new ability, exclusive emote, reload effect, and more. However, this requires tons of special tokens that have to be acquired using diamonds.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000. As a result, players from the country are advised not to play the game. However, they may play the MAX version since it was not blocked.

