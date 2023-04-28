New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel leaked: Get M1014 Scorpio Shatter and more rewards

Evo gun skins are among the most sought-after skins in Free Fire MAX, and they provide many benefits apart from boosted stats. Over the years, Garena has introduced a wide variety of Evo gun skins for different weapons, with the next one set to be the M1014 Scorpio Shatter.

In a recent development, popular data miner “Maax Leakers” provided a glimpse of the Faded Wheel event that will introduce the M1014 Scorpio Shatter. It is expected to be added in the near future, and players will have to spend diamonds to get the Evo gun skin and other available rewards.

You can find more information abour the upcoming Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel in the section below.

Free Fire MAX: M1014 Scorpio Shatter Faded Wheel leaked

Players have been waiting for the M1014 Scorpio Shatter arrival since it was initially leaked around a month ago. However, their wait may now be over with the introduction of the Faded Wheel event in Free Fire MAX.

As always, the Luck Royale will feature ten rewards, including other skins, loot crates, and more. Players will have to remove two unwanted rewards and then make the spins to get a shot at receiving the M1014 Scorpio Shatter.

Since the items they receive will be grayed out, individuals will be guaranteed to receive the particular Evo gun skin in eight spins. It will cost them over 1000 diamonds to achieve the same.

However, users must note that there is no set release date for the Faded Wheel, and they will have to wait patiently for its introduction. They should also know that these are leaks and are not officially confirmed by Garena, so they should take them with a pinch of salt.

Other Scorpio-themed Faded Wheel

Besides the M1014 Scorpio Shatter, another Faded Wheel was leaked by Mr Feat, and the game's community is excited to see it. It will feature a legendary Scorpio-themed costume bundle named “Scorpio Void”, a pet skin, and more rewards.

The costume bundle will enhance the look of the male characters and will feature the following parts:

Scorpio Void (Top)

Scorpio Void (Bottom)

Scorpio Void (Shoes)

Scorpio Void (Head)

It will likely be introduced after the ongoing Emerald Storm celebrations end on the different servers of Free Fire MAX. However, similar to the M1014 Scorpio Shatter, there is no fixed release date for this particular Faded Wheel.

