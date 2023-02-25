New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheels leaked: Rewards, start date, and more

Faded Wheel is one of Free Fire MAX’s most exciting Luck Royales. Many players prefer it over the other options since it guarantees grand prizes inside a particular number of spins.

VIP clown, a popular data miner, recently leaked two upcoming Faded Wheels via Instagram posts. According to the videos he shared, the first will begin on March 2, 2023, and the second will begin on March 5, 2023, for India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers.

If the leaks turn out to be accurate, fans can expect a unique gun skin, costume bundle, and loads of other rewards. Readers can find further details about the new Faded Wheels of Free Fire MAX below.

Free Fire MAX: Leaked rewards and more details about the upcoming Faded Wheels.

As per the Instagram post of VIP clown, the first Faded Wheel is set to feature Techno Sickle and MAC10 – Mind’s Eye as its primary rewards, i.e., the grand prizes. On the other hand, Bionic Vagabond Bundle and Gloo Wall – Technojoy will be present as the primary rewards of the second Faded Wheel.

Apart from the two grand prizes of the respective Faded Wheels, other general rewards will be up for grabs, including a Weapon Royale Voucher, a Diamond Royale Voucher, Magic Cube Fragments, Pet Food, and two different Weapon Loot Crates.

As with every other Faded Wheel of Free Fire MAX, players will eventually have to spend diamonds to get their hands on the available rewards when these Faded Wheels begin. Hence, interested users should keep their in-game currency ready for the two events starting on March 2, 2023, and March 5, 2023, respectively.

It is worth noting that these are only leaks, and the two events, alongside the particular items, aren’t guaranteed to be added to Free Fire MAX. As a result, the players must take them with a pinch of salt.

Nevertheless, VIP clown is relatively credible, and the previous leaks given out by him have been accurate so far. Keeping that in mind, there is a high probability that these two Faded Wheels events will get introduced in the battle royale title.

100% Bonus Top Up event is also set to start very soon

The two Faded Wheels aren't the only thing the data miner has recently leaked on his Instagram handle. He also provided the community with the details regarding the special 100% Bonus Top Up event, scheduled to start in Free Fire MAX on February 27, 2023, after the ongoing one draws to a close.

This event is usually eagerly anticipated since it provides a bonus number of diamonds upon top-up. Consequently, those looking to purchase diamonds in the near future are recommended to await the start of this event since it will deliver them a better value on the purchase of the currency.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes