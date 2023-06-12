New Free Fire MAX Lock-On web event leaked: Reward, servers, and more

Since the release of the recent Free Fire OB40 update, the game has been filled with plenty of new events and Luck Royales, offering a wealth of exciting cosmetics. A new Free Fire leak about an upcoming event has become available, offering an exclusive unisex bundle within the battle royale title. It was provided by a notorious data miner (@venom.ofc) in one of his recent posts.

He shared the Lock On event poster on his Instagram handle and provided other details. Read the following section for more information about the upcoming event in the game.

Note: The following article is based on speculation. Readers are advised to absorb the information with a grain of salt.

New Free Fire Lock On event leaked

The well-known data miner @venom.ofc has leaked the upcoming Lock On web event for Free Fire India, Bangladesh, and Singapore Server. Per the poster, it will likely become available on June 14, 2023, and continue until June 20, 2023. You can draw the exclusive Sonorous Graffiti Bundle from the event.

Based on the available leaks, you must spend diamonds to make spins and get the coveted bundle, which all the characters can utilize. Moreover, this web event is unique, as you will be guaranteed to obtain the prize within 30 spins.

However, @venom.ofc has not revealed any details about the event interface or other accompanying rewards that you might be able to receive from the newly launched event.

Although this leak has come from a reliable data miner, this may or may not be 100% accurate. Garena is yet to announce any such events, and more details from the official source will only be available in the coming days.

Available events in Free Fire MAX Indian server

New Moco Store commenced today in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

The Indian server is filled with multiple Luck Royales at the moment, including the Charge Buster Ring, a Faded Wheel featuring Legendary Scorpio bundle, a second Faded Wheel offering In Glitch bundle from the Select+ brand, and the newly launched Moco Store featuring Skywings and Arrival Animation. You must spend diamonds in all these events to receive the rewards.

Spider-Sense emote is one of the most attractive free rewards available to players (Image via Garena)

In addition to this, the game is also brimmed with collaboration events, and multiple Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse-themed items are up for grabs. An exclusive Spider Sense emote, and a Moony pet alongside its themed skin are among the rewards. Everything mentioned is free, and you should not miss this opportunity.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India due to government-imposed restrictions. As a result, players from the country should avoid playing the game. Instead, individuals may play the MAX version which is not on the list of banned applications.

