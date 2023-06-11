New Free Fire MAX Punk Guitar Skyboard event leaked: Start date and more details

Free Fire MAX x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration events are in full swing, offering plenty of opportunities for players to collect attractive cosmetics. A new leak about an upcoming event, New Punk Guitar Skyboard, has now come to light. It was shared by @vipclown_ofc on Instagram, a well-known data miner in the Free Fire community who is notorious for providing information about events before the official announcements.

The data miner's claim about the battle royale title's new event was met with enthusiasm as fans find him credible and trustworthy. Here is everything we know about it so far.

New Free Fire MAX x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration event will arrive in the game soon

The dataminer shared the poster of the event in his Instagram story (Image via @vipclown_ofc/Instagram)

@vipclown_ofc shared the poster of the upcoming New Punk Guitar Skyboard event in Free Fire MAX on his recent Instagram story. It will allegedly commence on June 13, 2023, for the Indian server and feature Spider-Punk’s Guitar skyboard as the grand prize. As per the image, the event will be available until June 18, 2023.

However, the data miner has not yet revealed how rewards will be obtained during the upcoming event. There is also no information on whether you must spend diamonds to receive the prize. However, considering that most themed items under the new collaboration have been free so far, you may expect the upcoming rewards to follow suit.

The new event may or may not be incorporated into the battle royale title in the coming days. Since the above information is based on a leak, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Free Fire MAX x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration events

The Spider-Sense emote is also available for free (Image via Garena)

The new collaboration events became available in the battle royale title after the much-awaited OB40 update in May. The Spider-Sense emote was one of the first freebies to be introduced as part of the Enter the Spider-Verse event, where players had to collect cards and complete numerous stages.

It was followed by the Spider-Verse Backpack, which was available as a grand prize for the Booyah for Backpack event that began on June 6, 2023. You can participate in the event still and acquire the reward by winning 20 matches.

Inflict a total of 20000 damage to win the pet and the skin for free (Image via Garena)

Garena is also offering Moony pet and its exclusive Spider-Verse-themed skin in connection to the Deal Damage For Moony event. You can get both items by inflicting a total of 20000 damage in the coming days.

