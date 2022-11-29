New Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale for December 2022 leaked

Free Fire MAX's current Weapon Royale featuring Nightslayer Grizzly SVD will close in a few days and players will be eagerly looking forward to the new iteration. Meanwhile, the next gun skin that might be added to the new Weapon Royale has seemingly been leaked.

The leak comes from KnightClown, a popular data miner in the Free Fire community who has been known to provide details of upcoming events and items. Read through to learn more about the upcoming gun skin in the battle royale title.

Kingfisher - Song of Hana might be the next gun skin in Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale

Weapon Royale is one of the various Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX and is explicitly dedicated to gun skins, as inferred by the name. This Luck Royale is refreshed every few days to provide players with a variety.

In a recent Instagram post, KnightClown provided his followers with a leak regarding the upcoming Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale. If the information is to be believed, the Kingfisher - Song of Hana will be up for grabs as the Grand prize in the coming days in the given Luck Royale.

The Kingfisher gun is based on the purple and black color theme. It brings exciting attributes to the table, including increased damage and range, while sacrificing movement speed. This overall attribute composition will make the assault rifle even more potent at dishing out additional damage at long range.

The items in the Weapon Royale are not free. Users need to spend diamonds to make spins or use a Weapon Royale Voucher and receive rewards randomly from the prize pool. A single spin is priced at 40 diamonds, and a pack of 10+1 spins costs 400 diamonds (the price of making spins varies depending on the server).

Gamers are not guaranteed Kingfisher - Song of Hana in a particular number of spins. However, the Luck factor will increase as they continue to take more turns at spinning the wheel, which increases the overall prospects of receiving the grand prize.

It is important to note that the availability of the Kingfisher - Song of Hana in the next Weapon Royale is only a leak, and Garena is yet to confirm its release. Accordingly, readers must take the details mentioned about it with a pinch of salt.

Sale on Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale

Garena usually brings at least one spin to the Luck Royales a few days before their conclusion, thus reducing the spin price by half. This provides a better opportunity for individuals to acquire the said gun skin.

As a result, users may expect a sale on Nightslayer Grizzly SVD very soon. At the same time, they can wait for a similar offer, even in the case of the upcoming Weapon Royale.

