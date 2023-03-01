Satvik’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshot percentage, monthly income, and more

Satvik is a fast-growing Indian Free Fire content creator who has amassed a sizeable following on YouTube. He mainly posts game-related YouTube Shorts that are entertaining and compelling.

Satvik recently crossed the one million subscriber mark. He acquired 125k of those subscribers in the past 30 days. Meanwhile, his cumulative view count currently stands at over 143 million.

Satvik’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, stats, and more

Satvik’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1953034577, and his IGN in the game is “SATVIK 900K?”. He is currently ranked Gold II in BR-Ranked Season 32 and Master in CS-Ranked Season 17.

Listed below are the stats that Satvik has maintained in Free Fire MAX so far:

BR Career

Satvik's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Satvik has played 532 solo matches in the battle royale game and has 58 victories to his name for a win rate of 10.90%. He has killed 1061 enemies and bagged 289 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.24 and a headshot percentage of 27.24%.

The content creator has also featured in 968 duo matches, winning 111 and recording a win rate of 11.46%. With 2047 frags and 596 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.39 and a headshot percentage of 29.12%.

Satvik has played 711 squad matches and has won 102 of them, giving way to a win rate of 14.34%. He has racked up 1856 kills and 607 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.05 and a headshot percentage of 32.70%.

BR Ranked

Satvik's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Satvik has played one solo match in the ongoing ranked season. However, he has no wins or kills in the game mode.

The YouTuber has also competed in five ranked duo matches but has no victories to his name. He has nine frags and two headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.80 and a headshot percentage of 22.22%.

Satvik has also participated in one ranked squad match but failed to secure a win. With one kill and one headshot, he has a K/D ratio of 1.00 and a headshot percentage of 100%.

CS Career

Satvik's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Satvik has played 10751 Clash Squad matches and has secured 6290 victories, translating to a win rate of 58.51%. He has 47014 eliminations and 16225 headshots for a KDA of 2.02 and a headshot percentage of 34.51%.

Note: Satvik’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing this article. They are expected to change as he plays more matches.

Satvik’s monthly income

Details about Satvik's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Satvik’s estimated monthly and yearly earnings are $7.9k - $126.9k and $95.2k - $1.5 million, respectively.

YouTube channel

Satvik has been actively posting YouTube Shorts since 2022 and has made a name for himself in the Free Fire MAX community. In November 2022, he had close to 290k subscribers. The content creator gained over 710k subscribers in the last four months.

The oldest YouTube Short on Satvik’s channel was posted in January 2022. The channel currently has 361 uploads. The most-watched video has nine million views.

