Selfie Gamers' Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Kanha, aka Selfie Gamers, is a prominent personality in the Indian Free Fire scene. He regularly uploads creative and fun YouTube Shorts related to the game and has managed to garner a massive audience.

In the past few years, the YouTube channel of Selfie Gamers has expanded immensely, with the current subscriber count and view count sitting at 5.27 million and 824 million, respectively. Kanha also has 199 thousand followers on Instagram, which is clear evidence of his mass popularity in the game’s community.

Selfie Gamers’ Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Selfie Gamers’ Free Fire MAX ID is 980152157, and his ID level in the game is 70. He leads the “SelfieGamers” guild, whose Guild ID is 1006258012.

He ranks Heroic and Gold I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes of Free Fire MAX. The stats he has incurred are listed below:

BR Career

Selfie Gamers' BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Selfie Gamers has played 952 solo games and outclassed enemies in 75, converting to a win rate of 7.87%. He has notched up 1159 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 1.32.

The content creator has also competed in 3017 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 290 of them, giving him a win percentage of 9.61%. At a K/D ratio of 2.03, he has 5530 frags.

Looking at the squad games, Kanha has made 7985 appearances and has 1282 Booyahs, which comes down to a win ratio of 16.05%. There are 16980 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.53.

BR Ranked

Selfie Gamers' BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Within Free Fire MAX’s current ranked season, Selfie Gamers has played two solo matches but has had no wins or kills.

The YouTuber has participated in seven duo matches as well, however, he has failed to win. With 10 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 1.43.

Lastly, Selfie Gamers has engaged in 188 squad games, and his team has secured wins in 21, corresponding to a win percentage of 11.17%. He has killed 501 opponents for a K/D ratio of 3.00.

CS Career

Selfie Gamers' CS Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Kanha has played 3226 Clash Squad games in Free Fire MAX and has 1774 wins for a win rate of 54.99%. He has registered 14137 kills at a KDA of 1.78.

Note: These Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article. They are subject to change as Selfie Gamers engages in more matches.

Selfie Gamers’ monthly income

Selfie Gamers' monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade website specifies Selfie Gamers’ monthly income to be in the range of $3.6K to $57.7K. Meanwhile, the prominent YouTuber’s yearly earnings are projected to lie between $43.2K and $691.9K.

YouTube channel

Selfie Gamers regularly creates videos and has established great numbers on his YouTube channel. There are 812 uploads to his name, the oldest of which dates back to February 2020.

The past 30 days have gone great for Selfie Gamers, and he has managed to accumulate 90 thousand subscribers. His total view count has also expanded by 14.415 million within the same period.

In addition to his main channel, the content creator runs multiple other channels, including Selfie Official, Selfie Vlogs, and Kanha. They have 66.7 thousand, 91 thousand, and 1.56 million subscribers, respectively.

