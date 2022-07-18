Shadow Shooter's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

The growing popularity of Free Fire has enabled players from all corners of the world to step into the fields of esports and content creation. Pankaj Kumar Sahoo, widely known as Shadow Shooter, is a renowned YouTuber from Odisha, India.

His channel has more than 2.35 million subscribers, and he often posts a wide variety of content, including gameplay highlights with excellent commentary and videos providing information about events in the game. He also runs the Shadow Shooter Vlogs channel, which has 117k subscribers.

What is Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire MAX ID is 240602775. The YouTuber is ranked Heroic in the BR-Ranked mode and Gold 3 in CS-Ranked Season 13. His stats as of 18 July 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Shadow Shooter's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Pankaj has remained undefeated in 125 out of 1569 solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 7.96%. He has secured 4353 kills and 1117 headshots, converting to a K/D ratio of 3.01 and a headshot percentage of 25.66%.

Shadow Shooter has appeared in 2082 duo matches and won 190 games, resulting in a win rate of 9.12%. Concurrently, he has notched 5332 kills and 1299 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.82 and a headshot percentage of 24.36%.

Shadow Shooter has also secured 1910 Booyahs in 11657 squad games, equating to a win rate of 16.38%. The Indian star has bagged 29981 kills and 6593 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.08 and a headshot percentage of 21.99%.

Ranked stats

Shadow Shooter's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has participated in 11 solo matches but is yet to win any games. He has secured 13 frags and three headshots. He also maintains a K/D ratio of 1.18 and a headshot percentage of 23.08%.

He has also played six duo matches, scoring only eight kills with two headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 1.33 and a headshot percentage of 25%.

Shadow Shooter has also participated in 41 squad games and has 11 victories for a win rate of 26.82%. With 165 frags coupled and 41 headshots, Pankaj has earned a K/D ratio of 5.50 and a headshot percentage of 24.85%.

Note: Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire MAX stats will change as he participates in more games.

Monthly income

Shadow Shooter's monthly income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Pankaj makes around $996 to $15.9K per month through the Shadow Shooter YouTube channel. The yearly revenue is estimated to be between $12K and $191.2K.

YouTube channel

Pankaj began uploading videos relating to Free Fire on the Shadow Shooter channel in early 2019. The channel currently has more than 550 videos. The videos have accumulated 332 million views over the years, and the Shadow Shooter channel currently has over 2.5 million subscribers.

The gamer had a slow start to 2020, with only 62.9k subscribers by the end of May. However, he ended the year with 713k subscribers. This count has been growing every month, with the tally for the previous month alone at 10k. Simultaneously, the number of views in the last 30 days has increased by 3.984 million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far