Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and YouTube income in June 2022

Pankaj Kumar Sahoo is a YouTuber from Odisha, India, who is best known for his videos centered on Garena Free Fire. The famous personality uploads a wide variety of content, including myth-busting and gameplay videos, and these have helped him build a dedicated following on the platform.

His channel has grown significantly over time, with his subscriber and view counts currently standing at 2.34 million and 329.706 million, respectively. He also has a vlog channel called Shadow Shooter Vlogs, which has 117 thousand subscribers.

Fans can find information about his Free Fire MAX ID and more in the following section.

Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire MAX ID is 240602775. The name of his guild is SS • ESPORTS, and the ID number of the guild is 3010795242.

He is ranked Diamond IV in the Battle Royale mode and Gold II in the Clash Squad mode. The stats maintained by him are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Shadow Shooter’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Shadow Shooter has played 1569 solo games and has 125 wins, retaining a win rate of 7.96%. He has 4353 kills and 1117 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.01 and a headshot percentage of 25.66%.

He has bettered his foes in 190 out of 2079 duo games, retaining a win rate of 9.13%. He has secured 5328 kills and 1298 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.82 and a headshot percentage of 24.36%.

The YouTuber has played 11642 squad games and has 1906 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 16.37%. He has 29916 kills and 6577 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.07 and a headshot percentage of 21.98%.

Ranked stats

Shadow Shooter’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Shadow Shooter has participated in 11 solo games in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season. He has 13 kills and three headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.18 and a headshot percentage of 23.08%.

He has also participated in three duo matches and secured four frags for a K/D ratio of 1.33. He has landed a single headshot for a headshot percentage of 25.00%.

Pankaj has played 28 squad matches and has seven victories, leading to a win rate of 25.00%. He has killed 111 enemies and has 28 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.29 and a headshot percentage of 25.23%.

Note: Shadow Shooter's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Shadow Shooter’s income

Shadow Shooter’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Shadow Shooter’s monthly income via his YouTube channel is between $1.3K and $21.2K. His yearly earnings range from $15.9K to $254.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Shadow Shooter has been posting game-related videos for over three years, and the oldest one on his YouTube channel dates back to April 2019. There are currently more than 567 uploads on the channel, and the most-viewed video has managed to acquire a total of 6.6 million views.

As per Social Blade, Shadow Shooter has garnered 20 thousand subscribers and 5.294 million views in the last 30 days alone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far