Shrey YT's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and YouTube income in October 2022

Shreyansh, commonly referred to as Shrey YT, is an Indian YouTuber who creates Garena Free Fire content.

His primary YouTube channel currently has a subscriber count of 1.68 million and a view count of over 204 million. He also runs a second channel called SHREY ARMY, which has more than 675k subscribers and 179 million views.

Shrey YT’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Shrey YT’s Free Fire MAX ID is 202354886, and his IGN is “SHREY YT.” He is part of the TSG ARMY guild, whose ID is 64785450.

The content creator is placed in the Heroic and Grandmaster tiers in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His stats in the game as of 7 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career

Shrey YT's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Shrey YT has played 2252 solo matches and secured 258 victories, recording a win rate of 11.45%. He registered 6570 kills and 2776 headshots in the mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.29 and a headshot percentage of 42.25%.

The YouTuber has also participated in 4690 duo matches and won 819 times, translating to a win rate of 17.46%. With 13687 kills and 4705 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.54 and a headshot percentage of 34.38%.

Shrey YT has featured in 14807 squad matches, securing 2874 Booyahs and maintaining a win rate of 19.40%. He bagged 52620 kills and 23863 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.41 and a headshot percentage of 45.35%.

BR Ranked

Shrey YT's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Shrey YT has played two ranked solo matches in the current Free Fire MAX season, bagging one victory for a win rate of 50.00%. He secured 13 frags without headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 13.00.

The content creator has also participated in 20 ranked duo matches, winning one and recording a win rate of 5.00%. With 58 kills and 15 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.05 and a headshot percentage of 25.86% in the mode.

Shrey YT has engaged in 152 squad matches and won on 30 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 19.73%. He registered 732 kills and 172 headshots for a K/D ratio of 6.00 and a headshot percentage of 23.50%.

Note: Shrey YT’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (7 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Shrey YT’s YouTube earnings

Shrey YT's earnings from his primary YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Shrey YT’s monthly and yearly YouTube earnings are between $1K - $16.1K and $12K - $192.7K, respectively.

Shrey YT’s YouTube channel

Shrey YT has been creating Free Fire content for the last few years and has achieved great success. His oldest video was posted in September 2019, and it was called a “Killing Montage.”

There are currently over 320 uploads on his primary channel, and the most popular video boasts 4.6 million views.

The content creator has managed to get 10k subscribers in the last month alone. His view count has also increased by 4.014 million in the same period.

