SK Sabir Boss vs Amitbhai in Free Fire: Who has better stats in 2022?

Free Fire has seen a tremendous increase in viewership in recent years, as seen by the explosive growth of several content creators and streamers in the Indian community. Several of them have progressed to the point where they generate millions of views each month.

Most avid Free Fire fans would indeed have come across the names of SK Sabir Boss and Amitbhai. While the former has accumulated 4.83 million subscribers on the SK Sabir Gaming YouTube channel, the latter is the owner of the popular channel Desi Gamers, which stands for 12.5 million subscribers.

What is SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535. His stats within the game are as follows:

1) Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 35102 squad matches and bettered the opponents in 11174 games, approximating a win percentage of 31.83%. With 123173 kills, he has accumulated a K/D ratio of 5.15.

He has featured in 3192 duo matches and racked up 634 wins, adding to a win rate of 19.86%. The YouTuber boasts 8747 eliminations at a K/D rate of 3.42.

He has played 1756 solo games and remained undefeated 152 times, translating to an 8.65% - win ratio. SK Sabir Boss maintains a K/D ratio of 2.27 while notching 3641 frags.

2) Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has 265 Booyahs in 761 ranked squad matches, corresponding to a 34.82%-win rate. He has registered 2322 kills, recording a K/D ratio of 4.68.

He has four solo matches to his name and clinched a single one of those, offering him a 25%-win percentage. The internet star has five kills at a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194

1) Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has competed in 9186 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2505, equating to a win rate of 27.26%. With 24863 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Meanwhile, he has also made 4975 appearances in the duo matches and has 822 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win percentage of 16.52%. In the process, the player has 13586 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.27.

The internet star has featured in 3839 solo games and has 317 victories, equating to a win ratio of 8.25%. He has 9015 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.56.

2) Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season, Desi Gamers has remained unbeaten in 13 of the 74 squad matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 17.56%. He has secured 209 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Apart from this, he has played precisely 20 duo games and has bagged two wins, converting to a win ratio of 10.00%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 4.06, he has 73 frags.

Finally, Amitbhai has seven solo matches to his name, killing two enemies with a K/D ratio of 0.29.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

SK SabirBoss Amitbhai Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 1756 3192 35102 3839 4975 9186 Wins 152 634 11174 317 822 2505 Win rate 8.65% 19.86% 31.83% 8.25% 16.52% 27.26% Kills 3641 8747 123173 9015 13586 24863 K/D ratio 2.27 3.42 5.15 2.56 3.27 3.72

SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Amitbhai in duo and squad matches on both fronts. Coming to solo games, Desi Gamers has a superior K/D ratio, whereas the former has a better win rate.

Ranked stats

SK SabirBoss Amitbhai Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 4 0 761 7 20 74 Wins 1 0 265 0 2 13 Win rate 25% 0 34.82% 0 10% 17.56% Kills 5 0 2322 2 73 209 K/D ratio 1.67 0 4.68 0.29 4.06 3.43

SK Sabir Boss has not played any duo matches, and both of them have only a few participated in the solo games. As a result, their stats in these two cannot be compared.

Lastly, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Amitbhai in ranked squad games.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar