SK Sabir Boss vs Cerol in Free Fire: Who has better game stats in this month?

SK Sabir Boss is an eminent Free Fire YouTuber from India. He mainly uploads gameplay videos and has amassed a subscriber count of 4.57 million on his YouTube channel.

Cerol is a prominent figure in the Free Fire community worldwide, and the Brazilian content creator co-founded the popular organization “Fluxo” alongside Nobru. At the moment, he has over 6.91 million subscribers with 519.53 million views.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

SK Sabir Boss has played 32126 squad matches in Free Fire, winning 10043 of them, maintaining a win rate of 31.26%. He has collected 112126 frags at a kill-to-death ratio of 5.08.

The content creator has 630 victories in the 3144 games in the duo mode, resulting in a win percentage of 20.03%. With 8544 kills, he has ensured a K/D ratio of 3.40.

SK Sabir Boss has won 147 of the 1689 solo matches, leading to a win ratio of 8.70%. He has killed 3502 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

SK Sabir Boss has only appeared in squad matches in the ongoing season. He has played 245 games and has 78 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 31.83%. In the process, he has 848 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Cerol’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1814853268.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Cerol has played 5316 squad games in Free Fire and has remained unbeaten in 1143 of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 21.50%. He has secured 18993 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.55.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 615 duo matches and has 72 victories, converting to a win rate of 11.70%. At a K/D ratio of 5.88, he has 3195 frags.

Cerol has played 1201 solo games as well and has 152 wins, equating to a win ratio of 12.65%. He has racked up 6819 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.50.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Cerol has participated in 58 ranked squad matches and has a win tally of eight, translating to a win percentage of 13.79%. He has 294 frags in this mode for a K/D ratio of 5.88.

Meanwhile, the player has 15 duo games to his name and has accumulated 52 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.47.

Cerol also has six Booyahs in the 43 solo matches, making his win rate 13.95%. In the process, he has 273 kills.

Who has better stats?

SK Sabir Boss has the edge in lifetime squad matches, while Cerol is relatively better in solo games. SK Sabir Boss has maintained a higher win rate in the duo mode, whereas Cerol has a better K/D ratio.

As SK Sabir Boss is yet to play ranked solo and duo matches, their stats cannot be compared. Cerol has a superior K/D ratio, while the former has a better win rate when it comes to the squad mode.

Also Read

Note: The stats mentioned in the article will change as the YouTubers play more matches in Free Fire.

Edited by Shaheen Banu