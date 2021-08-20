SK Sabir Boss vs Telugu Gaming FF: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

SK Sabir Boss, aka SK Sabir Gaming, is an Indian Free Fire YouTuber with 4.53 million subscribers and 204.93 million views. The figure is also a part of the famed “BOSS” guild.

Telugu Gaming FF is another prominent content creator from India. As the name of his channel suggests, he makes videos in Telugu. At the time of writing, he boasts a subscriber count of 1.26 million with 141.49 million views combined.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime stats of SK Sabir Boss in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

SK Sabir Boss has 31693 squad matches to his name and has remained unbeaten on 9925 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 31.31%. He has racked up 110726 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.09.

Apart from this, he has also contested in 3144 duo games and has triumphed in 630, which comes down to a win percentage of 20.03%. In the process, he has 8544 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

SK Sabir Gaming has won 1687 of the 147 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 8.71%. He has cumulated 3501 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has a 4.43 K/D ratio in the squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, SK Sabir Gaming has taken part in 688 squad games and has 175 first-place finishes, equating to a win percentage of 25.43%. He has killed a total of 2271 enemies in these matches at a K/D ratio of 4.43.

In duo mode, the YouTuber has played 24 matches and killed 58 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.42.

SK Sabir Boss has collected three wins in 21 ranked solo games, resulting in a win rate of 14.28%. With 129 kills, he has ensured a K/D ratio of 7.17.

Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 48388225.

Lifetime stats

Telegu Gaming FF has brilliant lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Telugu Gaming FF has engaged in 23809 squad games and has come out on top on 4516 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 18.96%. With a K/D ratio of 3.75, the player has 72321 kills.

He has bettered his foes in 382 of 2829 duo matches, at a win percentage of 13.50%. He has accumulated 6860 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.80.

The figure has secured 140 victories in1659 solo games, having a win rate of 8.43%. With 3982 frags, Telegu Gaming FF has a K/D ratio of 2.62.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has played only a few ranked solo matches (Image via Free Fire)

The popular content creator has appeared in 462 ranked squad matches and has a win tally of 47, converting to a win percentage of 10.17%. He has racked up 1663 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.01.

Telugu Gaming FF has also played 28 duo games and has a single first-place finish, resulting in a win ratio of 3.57%. He has notched 55 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.04.

Lastly, Telugu Gaming FF has competed in three solo matches and has two wins, making his win rate 66.66%. In this mode, he has 23 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Who has better stats?

SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Telugu Gaming FF in lifetime duo and squad modes. Telugu Gaming FF has a superior K/D ratio in solo matches, whereas the former has a better win rate.

As Telugu Gaming FF has played only a few ranked solo games, their stats in this mode cannot be compared.

Telugu Gaming FF has a higher win rate in ranked duo mode, while SK Sabir Gaming has a greater K/D ratio. Finally, SK Sabir Boss has the upper hand in squad mode.

Note: The stats of SK Sabir Boss and Telegu Gaming FF are subject to change as they play more matches.

Edited by Siddharth Satish