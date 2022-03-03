SK Sabir Boss vs X-Mania: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire MAX?

Several Free Fire-related YouTubers from India have gained popularity in recent years, with SK Sabir Boss and X-Mania emerging as two of the most well-known personalities. Their entertaining and engaging videos have earned them a significant fanbase.

As of this writing, the former has over 4.88 million subscribers and approximately 226.24 million views on his channel – SK Sabir gaming. Meanwhile, X-Mania the subscriber and view counts of X-Mania have surpassed the mark of 1.88 million and 137.84 million views, respectively.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX ID is 55479535. Listed below are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 35305 matches and has secured 11268 victories, equating to a win percentage of 31.91%. He has racked up a total of 124535 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.18.

Coming to the duo mode, he has appeared in 3195 games and has remained unbeaten in 635, possessing a win ratio of 19.87%. In the process, the player has accumulated 8759 frags at a kill-to-death ratio of 3.42.

The content creator has 1769 solo matches to his name and has 153 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 8.64%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 2.27, he has garnered 3674 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX, SK Sabir Boss has played 188 squad matches and has 91 wins, translating to a win ratio of 48.40%. He has a total of 1325 kills for a K/D ratio of 13.66.

Moreover, the famous figure has played a single solo game, killing one opponent.

X-Mania’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

X-Mania’s Free Fire MAX ID is 97762833. Here are his stats within the game:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

X-Mania has featured in 13089 squad matches and has outclassed his enemies in 3428, corresponding to a win percentage of 26.18%. With a K/D ratio of 4.11, he has 39719 kills.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played 3347 duo games and has 551 wins, converting to a win ratio of 16.46%. He has 9766 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.49.

He has played 3181 solo matches and has come out on top on 447 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 14.05%. X-Mania has 9046 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

X-Mania has 24 victories in 96 squad matches, leading to a win ratio of 25.00%. He has notched 271 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Meanwhile, he has also played five duo games, killing five enemies with a K/D ratio of 5.00.

The famous personality has competed in one solo match and gets a single kill.

Comparison

Lifetime

SK Sabir Boss X-Mania Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1769 3195 35305 3181 3347 13089 Wins 153 635 11268 447 551 3428 Win rate 8.64% 19.87% 31.91% 14.05% 16.46% 26.18% Kills 3674 8759 124535 9046 9766 39719 K/D ratio 2.27 3.42 5.18 3.31 3.49 4.11

X-Mania has the edge in the solo mode, whereas SK Sabir Boss has the upper hand in the squad matches.

SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate in duo games, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

Ranked

SK Sabir Boss X-Mania Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1 0 188 1 5 96 Wins 0 0 91 0 0 24 Win rate 0 0 48.40% 0 0 25.00% Kills 1 0 1325 1 5 271 K/D ratio 1.00 0 13.66 1.00 1.00 3.76

We cannot compare the ranked stats in solo and duo modes because SK Sabir Boss hasn’t played a duo match, and both content creators have only participated in a few solo games.

Coming to the squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in terms of both K/D ratio and win ratio.

Edited by Srijan Sen