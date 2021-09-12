Skyler vs Moco: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad matches in September 2021?

Free Fire has an ever-growing list of unique characters with special abilities. Moco and Skyler are two such characters.

While Moco possesses a passive ability, Skyler has an active one. Before the awakened version of Moco is released, this article looks at the two characters' abilities to determine who is more suitable for Clash Squad matches in Free Fire.

Moco

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moco’s passive ability is called Hacker’s Eye. The ability gives power to the players to tag their enemies once they have shot them.

At the default level of the character, the ability lasts for a concise span of only two seconds. At the final level, the ability of the character lasts for five seconds.

Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm that has a cooldown time ranging from 60 seconds to 40 seconds. The ability creates a sonic wave that can destroy gloo walls, and with every deployed gloo wall, players can recover HPs.

Players can destroy up to five gloo walls within a radius of 50 meters and get 4 HPs per gloo wall deployed at the initial level. At the maximum level, the radius is increased to 100 meters, and players can recover 9 HPs with every gloo wall deployed.

Which Free Fire character is more suitable for Clash Squad matches?

Skyler is far more potent than Moco

It can be clearly determined from the above that Skyler is much more powerful than Moco. Moco helps with tagging enemies, but the ability lasts for a short time to yield effective results.

Gloo walls play an important role in aggressive matches, and Skyler is the perfect fit for intense Clash Squad matches. The character allows players to not only destroy gloo walls but also helps with HP recovery.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

