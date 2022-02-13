Skyler vs Thiva vs Maro: Who is the best Free Fire character for aggressive playstyle?

Only a few characters fulfill the requirements when it comes to an aggressive playstyle in Free Fire. They either have abilities that can be used offensively or deal direct bonus damage to targets.

While there are a few such characters in-game, Thiva, Skyler, and Maro are three of the best. However, given how differently they function from each one, only one is perfect to use.

Breaking down Skyler, Thiva, and Maro in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Skyler

Ability

Skyler's ability, Riptide Rhythm, allows the user to break down gloo walls with ease. When activated, a sonic wave will destroy a total of five gloo walls in its path. It has an effective range of 100 meters and takes 40 seconds to cool down. The user can also passively recover HP by placing a gloo wall when HP is low.

Combat usage

Skyler is one of the most aggressive characters in Free Fire. With the ability to smash gloo walls and heal on his own, he is self-sufficient in every way. Furthermore, given the low cool downtime of his ability, users can utilize it more frequently in battle.

Thiva

Ability

Thiva's ability, Vital Vibes, allows the user to help up their teammates faster. When used on a downed ally, the help-up speed is increased by 25%. Additionally, upon successfully helping up another player, the user will gain 40 HP.

Combat usage

Thiva is best used as a support character in Free Fire. His ability allows him to help allies get back into the fray sooner. With the benefit of recovering HP, he can help hold position while they heal.

Maro

Ability

Maro's ability, Falcon Fervor, allows the user to deal bonus damage to far away targets. At maximum range, each shot inflicts an added 25% damage. If the target is marked, it will take an additional 3.5% added damage.

Combat usage

Maro is best suited for players who enjoy long-range combat. Using his ability, they can land powerful shots against their opponents. However, getting the most out of this trait will be difficult in the end zones due to limited space. Nevertheless, for the duration of the match, the ability can be used to deadly effect.

Verdict

When it comes to fulfilling an aggressive playstyle, Maro is the best pick in Free Fire. His ability is directly focused on dealing more damage which can be used in any combat situation.

Given the high damage, he is well suited to be used with any weapon and other abilities. Provided enough distance is maintained between the player and their target, an elimination is guaranteed every time.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

