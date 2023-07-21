Smily Killer Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Smily Killer Gaming is a Free Fire content creator who has made a name for himself within the game’s community. He used to upload various types of videos about the battle royale title before primarily switching to YouTube Shorts. At the moment, the Indian YouTuber has 621 thousand subscribers and more than 49 million views on his channel.

This article takes a look at Smily Killer Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats.

Smily Killer Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Smily Killer Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 496076295, and his ID level in the game is 69. He is the leader of the SMILYFAMILY guild, whose Guild ID is 3003472736.

Smily Killer Gaming is in the Silver III tier in BR-Ranked Season 34 and the Grandmaster tier in CS-Ranked Season 19.

BR Career

These are the BR Career stats that Smily Killer Gaming maintains (Image via Garena)

Smily Killer Gaming has competed in 684 solo matches, defeating his opponents 64 times and recording a win rate of 9.35%. He has accumulated 1103 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.78.

The content creator has also participated in 1863 duo matches and has 215 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 11.54%. With 3865 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.63.

Smily Killer Gaming has featured in 3265 squad matches, securing 727 victories for a win rate of 22.26%. He has 9997 eliminations and a K/D ratio of 3.94 in the game mode.

BR Ranked

Here are Smily Killer Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Smily Killer Gaming has played a single solo match in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 34 but failed to win or get a kill.

The same is true in the ranked squad mode, as the content creator has no wins or kills in the one match he played.

Note: Smily Killer Gaming’s Free Fire stats were recorded on July 21, 2023. They will change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Smily Killer Gaming started creating Free Fire content in Tamil a few years ago. His oldest video related to the battle royale game was posted in February 2020. His channel currently features 526 uploads. Of all the uploads, the most-watched one is a YouTube Short that has 1.4 million views.

As per Social Blade, Smily Killer Gaming gained four thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count grew by 1.198 million over the same period.

Disclaimer: Due to Free Fire being banned in India, players in the country are advised not to play the game on their mobile devices. They can, however, play the battle royale's MAX version since it is not prohibited in the nation.

