Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, Discord, and headshot percentage (April 2022)

Sunita Thapa Magar, aka Sooneeta, is a Free Fire content creator and streamer signed with Galaxy Racer. She has a massive following within the game’s community, recently surpassing the five million subscriber milestone.

Her videos have accumulated over 444.07 million views. Additionally, the famous figure from Nepal has also previously posted content on Booyah, where she possesses over 5.56 million followers.

What is Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID?

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296, and here are her stats within the game:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has played 23668 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 5540 matches, converting to a win rate of 23.40%. With 59364 kills and 14406 headshots, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.27 and a headshot rate of 24.27%.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has bettered her foes in 305 out of 1943 matches, leading to a win rate of 15.69%. With a K/D ratio of 2.19 and a headshot rate of 20.13%, she has 3591 frags and 723 headshots.

Apart from this, Sooneeta has also competed in 965 solo games and has come out on top on 74 occasions, having a win rate of 7.66%. She has 1634 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.83. She also has 434 headshots at a rate of 26.56%.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire’s current ranked season, Sooneeta has competed in 335 squad matches and has 139 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 41.49%. She has accumulated 1778 kills with a K/D ratio of 9.07 and has 572 headshots with a headshot rate of 32.17%.

The content creator has made 11 appearances in the duo mode and has won five games, upholding a win rate of 45.45%. In the process, she has racked up 62 frags with 20 headshots for a K/D ratio of 10.33 and a headshot rate of 32.26%.

Note: Sooneeta's stats in Free Fire are subject to change as she plays more matches.

Sooneeta’s YouTube earnings and Discord

Sooneeta's earnings from her channel (Image via Social Blade)

Sooneeta’s monthly and yearly earnings from her channel lie between $10.5K - $168.1K and $126K - $2 million, respectively.

Players can use this link to join her Discord server.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta started posting content on her channel over three and a half years ago. Her first video was a kill montage, uploaded in September 2018. She has gained incredible fame since, with the current subscriber count standing at 5.07 million.

As per Social Blade, she has gained 290 thousand subscribers and 42.015 million views in the last 30 days.

