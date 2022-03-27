Sooneeta's Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly income, and Discord in March 2022

Sunita Thapa Magar, better known by her IGN, Sooneeta in the Free Fire MAX community, is one of Nepal's most well-known YouTube video providers and is one of the country's notable content creators.

She is known for her regular live streams, vlogs, shorts, and a few other game-related videos, accompanied by her amusing and informative commentary.

Sunita signed with Galaxy Racer as a content creator and previously represented Team Lava at multiple premier events, including FFIC 2020 Fall. She has built a massive audience on YouTube and is en route to 5 million subscribers.

What is Sooneeta's Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

Sooneeta's Free Fire MAX ID is 131311296. Her stats as of 27 March 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Her lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has featured in 23647 squad games and bagged 5533 wins for a win rate of 23.39%. With 59227 eliminations, the content creator retains a K/D ratio of 3.27.

On the other hand, she has secured 303 Booyahs in the 1940 duo games, accumulating a win ratio of 15.61%. Sooneeta has chalked up 3583 kills, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 15.61%.

She has also participated in 960 solo games and was undefeated on 73 occasions, which resulted in a win percentage of 7.60%. The player from Nepal has taken down 1609 opponents, maintaining a win K/D ratio of 1.81.

Ranked stats

She has more than 1600 kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has played 315 squad games and holds a win tally of 133, accumulating a win percentage of 42.22%. She has registered 1646 kills in these matches alone while upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 9.04.

In addition to this, she has 11 duo matches to her credit and has triumphed five times, corresponding to a 45.45%-win rate. The YouTuber has 62 frags at a K/D ratio of 8.33.

She is yet to participate in any ranked solo games.

Note: Sooneeta's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Monthly earnings

Sooneeta has gained more than 200k subscribers in the previous month (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates by Social Blade, Sooneeta is estimated to make around $8.2K - $131.5K per month through the YouTube channel. The approximated yearly figures come out to be in the range of $98.6K - $1.6M.

Discord

Sooneeta's Discord server (Image via Discord)

Readers may join her Discord server through this link.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta started the channel in September 2018 by uploading clips of her Free Fire gameplay and reached the coveted 1 million subscriber mark in the first month of 2020. Currently, she has already passed 950 uploads, which have resulted in 425 million views.

Even in the most recent month, her subscription count grew by 200 thousand, while her views jumped by 32.873 million percent, which is not a small number.

Edited by Srijan Sen