Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, rank, monthly income, and more 

Sudip Sarkar is one of several Free Fire MAX YouTubers that have hit the coveted one-million subscriber milestone. He started his journey in 2019 and, with his awe-inspiring gameplay, has already assembled a massive audience.

His primary channel has accumulated 1.36 million subscribers, where players can find gameplay montages and highlights. In the meantime, he also livestreams himself playing the title on his second channel, Sudip Sarkar Live, where he has 18.6K subscribers.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 97653930. His stats within the battle royale title are as follows:

Battle Royale career

Sudip Sarkar has had more than 143K frags in the squad games (Image via Garena)

Sudip Sarkar has played 1,426 solo games and outclassed his opposition to secure 121 victories, amounting to a win ratio of 8.48%. He has notched 3,507 frags, along with 1231 headshots, attributing to a K/D ratio of 2.69 and a headshot ratio of 35.10%.

He has acquired 227 Booyahs in 1576 duo matches, which equals a win percentage of 14.40%. The YouTube star has taken down 4,320 opponents and secured 1,329 headshots, recording a K/D ratio of 3.20 and a headshot ratio of 30.76%.

In squad matches, Sudip Sarkar has made 37,622 appearances and emerged victorious on 11,415 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 30.34%. He has bagged 1,43,027 kills, with 47,328 headshots, contributing to a kill-to-death ratio of 5.46 and a headshot ratio of 33.09%.

BR Ranked

Sudip Sarkar has not featured in solo or duo games (Image via Garena)

Sudip Sarkar has played 150 ranked squad matches in the current Free Fire MAX Season 29 and clinched 30 of these, making his win rate 20%. With 781 eliminations, he has also acquired 472 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 6.51 and a headshot ratio of 60.44%.

Meanwhile, the content creator has not featured in any other solo or duo encounters yet.

Note: Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire MAX stats used in the article were recorded on October 3, 2022. They will change as the YouTuber continues to play Free Fire MAX.

Guild and rank

Sudip Sarkar's guild details (Image via Garena)

Sudip Sarkar is the leader of the Not Evils guild, whose ID is 61214006 and glory is 3332272. The content creator is placed in Heroic and Master in the BR and CS ranked modes, respectively.

Earnings

Sudip Sarkar's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Sudip Sarkar’s estimated monthly earnings are between $110 and $1.8K. The content creator’s annualized income is expected to be within the range of $1.3K to $21K.

YouTube channel

Sudip Sarkar has been working as a Free Fire content creator for over three years and has a loyal fanbase. The channel crossed 500K subscribers in 2020 and one million in 2021.

He has churned out 550+ videos, gaining 86.691 million views. Among these, his most popular offering is a Q-and-A video, which was uploaded in April 2021 and has amassed 2.274 million views already. Sudip Sarkar has not been very active on YouTube during the last month but still managed to acquire 438.421K views.

