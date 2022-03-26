Sultan Proslo country, Free Fire UID number, monthly income, and more revealed

Dyland Maximus Zidane, aka Sultan Proslo, is a prominent Indonesian YouTuber who uploads content centered on Garena Free Fire. "Dyland PROS," his highly successful channel, has a massive audience as a consequence of his entertaining gaming videos.

At the moment, individuals will be able to find around 15.3 million subscribers on his channel, alongside 1.26 billion views. Moreover, he recently started a second channel, "Dyland Maximus", with 22.2k subscribers.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire UID number, country and more details

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire UID number is 16207002, and hails from Indonesia. These are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Here are his lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sultan Proslo has played 1109 squad games in Free Fire and has 364 first-place finishes, resulting in a win percentage of 32.82%. He has 2717 kills, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 3.65 and has 520 headshots at a rate of 19.14%.

The player has competed in 114 matches in the duo mode as well, and has come out on top on 27 occasions, converting to a win rate of 23.68%. With a K/D ratio of 3.89 and a headshot percentage of 22.19%, he has 338 kills and 75 headshots.

Apart from this, the content creator has featured in 660 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 67, leading to a win ratio of 10.15%. There are 1729 kills and 355 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.92 and a headshot rate of 20.53%.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has incredible ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season of the game, Dyland PROS has made 92 appearances in the squad mode and has outclassed his enemies in 23, equating to a win rate of 25.00%. He has accumulated 149 kills, out of which there are 44 headshots for a K/D ratio and a headshot percentage of 2.16 and 29.53%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has also participated in two duo matches, killing seven enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.50. In it, there were three headshots for a rate of 42.86%.

Lastly, Sultan Proslo has 12 solo games to his name and has two victories, possessing a win percentage of 16.66%. He has 25 frags and four headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot rate of 16.00%.

Note: Sultan Proslo’s stats in Free Fire are subject to change as and when he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Dyland PROS is Sultan Proslo's channel (Image via Social Blade)

Sultan Proslo’s monthly earnings from his YouTube channel lie between $1.2K and $20K, as per Social Blade.

YouTube channel

Dyland has been posting videos on his YouTube channel for a long time, and has previously produced content based on several games before primarily switching to Garena Free Fire.

His surge in popularity has been phenomenal, and there were 7.7 million subscribers on his channel two years ago, i.e., March 2020. Since then, the count has nearly doubled.

Edited by Saman