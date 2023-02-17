TEB Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, and more

TEB Gaming ranks among the most prominent channels in Bangladesh’s Free Fire community. TEB Rimon, the player behind this popular channel, has established a name for himself with his amazing gameplay and top-tier aim, acquiring more than 931k subscribers in addition to a massive view count.

He generally streams his gameplay on his primary channel of TEB Gaming. Additionally, the content creator has started a few other channels: TEB Gaming Live (34.2k subscribers) and Rimon’s Vlog (71.5k subscribers), and he's fairly active on both of these.

TEB Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

TEB Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 464337498, and his IGN is TEB RIMON.

He's the leader of TeamEliteBD and his guild's ID is 62832331. He has reached the Heroic tier in BR-Ranked Season 32 while also achieving the Master tier in the CS-Ranked Season 17. His stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

The Bangladeshi star has more than 153k frags in squad games alone (Image via Garena)

TEB Gaming was undefeated in 132 of the 2034 solo games he has played, resulting in a win rate of 6.48%. He has bagged 2277 eliminations, scoring a K/D ratio of 1.20.

Next up, the content creator has 1952 duo games to his name and came out on top 287 times, contributing to a win rate of 14.70%. With 4266 kills, he has acquired a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Moving onto squad games, TEB Gaming has acquired 20992 Booyahs in 35438 encounters, boasting an incredible win rate of 59.23%. He has bagged a total of 153635 kills, resulting in a high K/D ratio of 10.64.

BR Ranked stats

TEB Gaming has played only squad games (Image via Garena)

The internet star has participated in only 45 squad matches in the ranked season and notched 38 victories, acquiring a win rate of 84.44%. He has claimed 340 kills, yielding a K/D ratio of 48.57. Besides this mode, TEB Gaming hasn't participated in any solo or duo games this season.

CS Career stats

The YouTuber has a win rate of 71.52% (Image via Garena)

TEB Gaming has participated in 2746 Clash Squad games and finished in first place 1964 times, culminating in a win rate of 71.52%. He has chalked up 10590 eliminations, which works out to a KDA of 2.07.

CS Ranked stats

The content creator's CS Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The internet personality has featured in 235 Clash Squad encounters and achieved victory 165 times, obtaining a win rate of 70.21%. With 934 eliminations, he boasts a KDA of 2.36.

Note: The YouTuber’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing this article. Consequently, these numbers will change as he plays more games in Free Fire MAX.

Monthly income

Estimated monthly income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates posted on Social Blade, TEB Gaming’s monthly income through the channel ranges somewhere between $385 and $6.2K. His earnings forecast for the entire year will potentially be between $4.6K and $73.9K.

YouTube channel

Enjoying considerable success, TEB Rimon has been creating Free Fire-related content on his channel for about three years now. TEB Gaming channel has over 1300 uploads at the moment, boasting an impressive 120 million views in addition to a substantial fan following from the game's community.

Although the channel started with only a few thousand subscribers in early 2020, by the end of that same year, it had grown significantly to almost 300k subscribers. This rapid increase continued in 2021 and 2022 as well, with his channel well on its way to reaching one million subscribers now.

Social Blade's reports state that the TEB Gaming channel has gained 3k subscribers alongside 1.539 million views in the previous 30 days.

