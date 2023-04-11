TG Delete’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

Narai Yadav, otherwise known as TG Delete, is a prominent personality in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a professional athlete who has previously played for Total Gaming eSports and is currently a part of Team Mafias.

Besides playing professionally, Delete also posts content and streams the battle royale title on his YouTube channel, which has 284 thousand subscribers and more than 28 million views. There are also 47.1 thousand people following him on his Instagram handle.

TG Delete’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

TG Delete’s Free Fire MAX ID is 235249808. He is a member of the TG♤MAFIA guild, and the Guild ID of the same is 60920276.

At the time of writing, the player is ranked Heroic in both BR-Ranked Season 32 and CS-Ranked Season 18. The following are the stats that he maintains:

BR Career

TG Delete's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

TG Delete has competed in 273 solo games inside Free Fire MAX and has garnered 31 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 11.35%. He has racked up 778 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.21.

In the duo mode, the esports athlete has won 83 out of 250 games, making his win rate 33.20%. He has 1193 frags and a K/D ratio of 7.14.

Narai Yadav has also played 12297 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 3008 of them, leading to a win rate of 24.46%. With a K/D ratio of 4.21, he has 39140 kills.

BR Ranked

TG Delete's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX, TG Delete has played two duo matches and has secured one win, resulting in a win rate of 50.00%. He has accumulated 22 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 22.00.

The YouTuber has also played 95 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 57 matches, possessing a win rate of 60.00%. In the process, he killed 950 enemies for a K/D ratio of 25.00.

Note: TG Delete’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article (April 11, 2023). The stats above will change as he continues to participate in more matches.

TG Delete’s monthly income

Here are the earnings of TG Delete through his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

TG Delete’s monthly income through his YouTube channel is estimated to range from $90 to $1.4K. On the other hand, his projected yearly earnings are between $1.1K and $17.4K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

TG Delete has maintained his YouTube channel for the past few years, posting tournament highlights and similar content. His channel currently has 191 uploads, of which the most-watched one is a video featuring Ajjubhai reacting to his gameplay, which has managed to garner 802 thousand views.

According to the Social Blade website, TG Delete has received 361.934K views in the last 30 days. Unfortunately, his subscriber count has lowered by 1K in the same period.

