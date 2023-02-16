TGR NRZ's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

TGR NRZ is a rising content creator who focuses on Garena Free Fire gameplay videos. He is a member of the well-known Tonde★Gamer guild in the game, which is led by the famous Nepalese YouTuber, Tonde Gamer

Many fans look up to TGR NRZ for his incredible skills and aim, and his popularity has steadily increased over the past few months. He currently boasts a subscriber count of 217k and has a total view count of more than 31 million views.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing it on their devices. We took TGR NRZ’s stats and images from FF MAX, which the government didn't include in the list of prohibited applications.

Exploring TGR NRZ’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

TGR NRZ’s Free Fire ID is 1594870955. As mentioned above, he is a member of the “Tonde★Gamer” guild, whose ID number is 1001459224.

The YouTuber is currently ranked Diamond I in the Battle Royale mode and Diamond III in the Clash Squad mode. His stats are as follows:

BR Career

TGR NRZ's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TGR NRZ has played 554 solo games and has been victorious on 47 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 8.48%. He has notched 1024 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.02.

The content creator has also participated in 1356 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 170 games, retaining a win rate of 12.53%. He has 2863 frags and a K/D ratio of 2.41.

He has made 4722 appearances in squad matches and has 1657 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 35.09%. He has 22365 kills and a K/D ratio of 7.30.

BR Ranked

TGR NRZ's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

TGR NRZ has played one solo match in the ongoing ranked season of Garena Free Fire but has failed to get the win. He has six kills for a K/D ratio of 6.00.

The player has featured in a single duo game, but the match didn’t end in his favor. He has accumulated one frag in the mode, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.00.

TGR NRZ has played three squad games in the current season. He has won a single game and has a win rate of 33.33%. He has 39 kills and a K/D ratio of 19.50.

Note: TGR NRZ’s stats were recorded while writing this article. They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Here are the details about TGR NRZ's monthly income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of TGR NRZ from YouTube is projected to lie between $471 and $7.5K. His estimated yearly income ranges from $5.6K to $90.4K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

TGR NRZ has consistently uploaded Free Fire content, and his channel has gained significant traction. In October 2022, he had around 6,000 subscribers, but since then, he has gained over 200,000 subscribers. His channel currently has 342 uploads, and his most popular video is a YouTuber Short with five million views.

According to the official Social Blade website, TGR NRZ has acquired 31k subscribers and over 1.883 million views in the last 30 days.

