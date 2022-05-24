TheDonato’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

Donato Muoz, better known by his YouTube channel TheDonato, is widely considered the most popular Free Fire content creator from South America. He has regularly made videos about the game over the past few years, and he now has a significant following.

Apart from the battle royale title, the well-known figure has also created content featuring many other video games, including notable titles like GTA 5 and FIFA.

Here’s a glance at TheDonato’s in-game ID in Free Fire.

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID is 219110511. He is placed in the Heroic tier in the Battle Royale mode and the Platinum III tier in the Clash Squad mode.

These are the YouTuber’s in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

TheDonato’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The Donato has played 1576 solo games in Garena Free Fire and has 443 wins, equating to a win rate of 28.10%. With 8179 frags, he maintains a K/D ratio of 7.22.

The content creator has also featured in 2238 duo matches and has 864 victories, translating to a win rate of 38.60%. He has 12459 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 9.07.

The YouTuber has played 2668 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1020 matches, leading to a win rate of 38.23%. He has 14241 kills with a K/D ratio of 8.64.

Ranked stats

TheDonato’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

TheDonato has played 18 solo matches in the current ranked season and has secured four victories, upholding a win rate of 22.22%. He has scored 72 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.14.

He has made 23 appearances in the duo mode and has nine victories, corresponding to a win rate of 39.13%. With a K/D ratio of 10.86, the player has 152 frags.

TheDonato has bettered his foes in two out of seven squad matches, converting to a win rate of 28.57%. He has 23 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.60.

Note: TheDonato’s stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire.

TheDonato’s YouTube income

TheDonato's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, TheDonato’s monthly income from his channel lies between $27.5K and $439.6K. His yearly revenue lies in the range of $329.7K and $5.3 million.

YouTube channel

TheDonato began his career as a content creator over six years ago, and he initially uploaded videos on a variety of games, including Geometry Dash and Clash Royale. He has since seen a surge in popularity, and his YouTube channel currently possesses 26.7 million subscribers and more than 4.867 billion views.

At the time of writing, there are over 2330 videos on his channel, and the most-watched video has received 24 million views.

Note: As a result of the ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country should avoid downloading or playing it on their devices.

Edited by Siddharth Satish