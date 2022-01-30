Thiva vs Otho vs Alok: Who is the best Free Fire character for Clash Squad mode

When it comes to clash squad mode in Free Fire, only a handful of characters are tailor-made for fast-paced gameplay. Three of them are Thiva, Otho, and DJ Alok. Their abilities are perfectly in sync with the mode. If used correctly, players can gain a huge tactical advantage during the rounds.

Breaking down Thiva, Otho, and DJ Alok in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

1) Thiva

Ability

Thiva's ability in Free Fire is called Vital Vibes and allows the user to help-up teammates faster. The process is accelerated by 25% and as a bonus, the user gains 40 HP in the process.

Combat usage

In combat, the ability has an efficient use. Players can help-up their teammates faster and gain a bit of HP in the process. This win-win situation allows both the player and teammate to get back into the fight sooner.

2) Otho

Ability

Otho's ability in Free Fire is called Memory Mist and helps reveal the enemy's location in-game. When an opponent has been eliminated, the position of their teammates within a 50-meter radius is revealed. The entire squad also shares this information.

Combat usage

In combat, this ability allows the user to locate the enemy squad and know exactly where they may be hiding. Teammates can then plan accordingly and engage with them in combat.

3) DJ Akok

Ability

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire is called Drop the Beat and it helps the team by providing them with a tactical edge in combat. When activated, teammates within a 5-meter radius will recover 5 HP/second and receive a 15% agility boost for 10 seconds. Once used, the ability takes 45 seconds to cool down.

Combat usage

In combat, the ability allows teammates to recover HP passively, which allows them to focus on the gunfight. Additionally, the entire team can rotate and get into a better position swiftly with the increased speed.

Verdict

Thiva and Otho both have amazing abilities well suited to the CS mode. One can help up teammates faster, allowing them to fight again sooner. While the other can locate the enemy team and share the information with squadmates.

While these abilities are powerful and provide a tactical edge to the entire team, DJ Alok remains the best option. His ability can heal the whole team and allow them to move faster. This has numerous tactical benefits and can be used to execute various strategies.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Srijan Sen