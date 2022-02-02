Thiva vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push (February 2022)

For rank pushes in Free Fire, only a few characters can get the job done. They are well suited to the game mode and provide players with an edge in combat. Two such characters are Thiva and Skyler.

One can help players gain HP, while the other can easily demolish gloo walls. However, only one is the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Thiva and Skyler in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Thiva

Ability

Thiva believes in good vibes only, which is why his ability, Vital Vibes, focuses on helping teammates get back into the fight faster. When an ally is knocked down, it helps them get up 25% faster. In exchange for aiding a mate, the user gains 40 HP as a reward.

Combat usage

The ability has a lot of practical applications in ranked Free Fire squad matches. Users with this ability can ensure that no teammate bleeds out during an intense fight. Additionally, with the bonus HP as a reward, the user can get back to fighting without healing.

Skyler

Ability

Skyler's musical prowess lets him tap into the music force to devastating effect. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, provides a sonic wave that can smash through five gloo walls at once. With an effective range of 100 meters, it takes 40 seconds to cool down. It also allows the user to recover HP by placing gloo walls.

Combat usage

Being able to destroy gloo walls is beneficial during a ranked match. Since most high-level players incorporate gloo walls into their playstyle, rendering them useless will provide the user a tactical advantage. Furthermore, the ability to passive heal allows the user to keep fighting without using medkits.

Verdict

With respect to rank pushing in Free Free, players need to choose a character who is well suited to both solo and squad matches. Taking this into consideration, Skyler is the better character in this situation.

His ability allows the user to quickly demolish gloo walls and push the enemy back. Gamers can use him offensively and defensively. This helps them switch up tactics and change the playstyle on the go.

With his ability to heal, he can also be used aggressively in matches. Rather than using a medkit, players can heal by simply placing down a gloo wall. This makes facing off against Skyler extremely difficult in Free Fire.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Ravi Iyer