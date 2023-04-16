TM Mafia’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

Daksh Garg, aka TM Mafia, is an Indian professional Free Fire player who has represented organizations such as Total Gaming eSports. His skills on the battlefield have earned him achievements such as first-place finishes at the FFPL India 2021 Summer and Booyah Streamer Royale 2021.

TM Mafia also live streams the battle royale title and uploads related content to his YouTube channel. He currently has 104,000 subscribers and a total view count of over 12 million.

TM Mafia’s Free Fire MAX ID, guild, rank, and stats

TM Mafia’s Free Fire MAX ID is 495094591, and his IGN in-game is “TM-MAF!A”. He is a member of the TG♤MAFIA guild, and its ID is 60920276.

He currently ranks Platinum III and Diamond II in BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 18, respectively. His stats on the battle royale title are mentioned below:

BR Career

TM Mafia's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TM Mafia has played 4,496 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has racked up 287 victories, leading to a win ratio of 6.38%. He has garnered 9,679 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.30.

Coming to duo matches, the player has 293 wins in 2,635 appearances, making his win rate 11.11%. With 7,350 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.14.

The YouTuber has further competed in 16,766 squad matches and has 2,587 wins, converting to a win percentage of 15.43%. There are 47,520 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.35.

BR Ranked

TM Mafia's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Season 33 of the Battle Royale mode, TM Mafia has played four squad games but has failed to win any. He has accumulated eight kills, with a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Besides this, he has not played any solo or duo matches.

CS Career

TM Mafia's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Within Free Fire MAX’s Clash Squad mode, TM Mafia has participated in 4,452 games and has 2,683 wins, converting to a win rate of 60.27%. He has killed 29,313 enemies for a KDA of 2.01.

Note: TM Mafia’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article (April 16, 2023). His stats will change as he continues to play more matches.

TM Mafia’s monthly income

TM Mafia's earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

TM Mafia’s monthly income from YouTube is between $55 and $882. On the other hand, the esports athlete’s estimated yearly earnings through the platform range from $661 to $10.6K.

YouTube channel

TM Mafia has been posting Free Fire-based content on his YouTube channel for the past few years. His oldest video dates to May 2021, and there are currently 278 uploads to his name. Out of the total uploads, the most-watched one is a live stream with 176,000 views.

According to Social Blade, TM Mafia has gained 220.413 thousand views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has remained unchanged over the same span.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes