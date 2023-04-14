Killer FF’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

Aditya Sikarwar, also known as Killer or Killer FF, is a professional Free Fire player from India. Being one of the most skilled esports athletes in the country, he has won multiple awards and accolades, such as the prestigious MVP award in the Grand Finals of the FFIC 2021 Fall.

Apart from his professional esports career, the prominent online personality occasionally posts tournament highlights and livestreams the popular battle royale game on his YouTube channel. He currently boasts a sizeable subscriber count of 390 thousand, alongside a total view count of more than 24.76 million.

Killer FF’s Free Fire MAX ID, guild, rank and stats

Killer FF’s Free Fire MAX ID is 410558205, and his ID level is currently 73. At the moment, he's the leader of the “MYSELF<3” guild, with its Guild ID being 3027374778.

Currently, the professional player is ranked Heroic in both the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes. Given below are the stats that he maintains within the battle royale title:

BR Career

Killer FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Killer FF has participated in 676 solo games and registered 50 wins, leading to a win percentage of 7.39%. In this mode, he obtained a total of 1601 kills, obtaining a K/D ratio of 2.56.

The esports athlete has competed in 1049 duo matches and emerged victorious in 257 of them, which converts to a solid win rate of 24.49%. With 4514 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.70.

Aditya Sikarwar has participated in 18922 squad games and his team managed to secure 3260 victories, obtaining a win ratio of 17.22%. There are 62093 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.96.

BR Ranked

Killer FF's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season, Killer FF has participated in 170 squad matches and has claimed 48 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 28.23%. He has eliminated 1204 enemies, procuring an incredible K/D ratio of 9.87.

Apart from the squad mode, he hasn't played any solo or duo matches yet.

CS Career

Killer FF's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Killer FF has appeared in 7613 Clash Squad games and has 4621 victories, with a high win rate of 60.70%. With a solid KDA of 1.93, he has a total of 57653 kills.

Note: Killer FF’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing this article. The stats stated above will change as he continues to play more games.

Killer FF’s monthly income

Details regarding Killer FF's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Killer FF’s monthly income from YouTube ranges between $15 and $235. On the other hand, the yearly earnings from the same are expected to be $176 to $2.8K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Killer FF has been uploading montages and gameplay-related content for nearly three years now, with his oldest video dating back to May 2020. The Free Fire star currently has 144 uploads to his channel and his most-watched video has received over a million views.

According to Social Blade, Killer FF has received 58.713 thousand views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has fallen by two thousand in the same period of time.

