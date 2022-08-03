Top 10 guns to use in Free Fire according to official stats (MAX version)

In Free Fire MAX, players have the option to choose from a variety of firearms. These range from numerous SMGs, shotguns, assault rifles, and more.

All gamers have some favorite weapons that they are certainly more comfortable using in the battle royale title. However, a handful of weapons are deemed better than others and are widely used by players across ranks.

Note: This list is prepared purely based on Garena's Gun Ranking.

Top 10 guns in Free Fire MAX

Garena has added a new Gun Ranking option in the Free Fire MAX news section. It includes a list of firearms listed according to several criteria, including game mode, rank, and gun category.

With this list, players can find the best weapon option for themselves, which will help them win more duels.

Clash Squad

Top guns in the Clash Squad game mode of Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

In the case of Clash Squad matches, the guns can be easily ranked on the basis of the kill rate, which is the average number of kills the players get with the gun. The top 10 guns across ranks are as follows:

UMP: 0.82 kill rate

GROZA: 0.80 kill rate

Thompson: 0.80 kill rate

FAMAS–II: 0.76 kill rate

Bizon: 0.74 kill rate

PARAFAL: 0.73 kill rate

MAC10: 0.71 kill rate

MP5: 0.70 kill rate

AC80: 0.70 kill rate

M14–II: 0.70 kill rate

The list contains five SMGs, which is not a surprise, given that most fights occur in close-range battles. UMP, Thompson, Bizon, MAC10, and MP5 have good fire rates and can easily demolish one's enemies.

The AC80, a marksman rifle, has also made it to the list. The uniqueness of this gun lies in the fact that if the target is hit with two consecutive shots, the weapon yields additional damage. Thus, the rifle is ideal for mid to long-range fights.

The other four are assault rifles. These guns dish out excellent damage to the opponent. While PARAFAL and M14 II have a lower rate of fire, FAMAS and GROZA come equipped with a higher fire rate.

Strangely enough, all shotguns have a poor kill rate and are not in the top 10. The reason behind this could simply be that shotguns are relatively expensive.

Battle Royale

Gun ranking of the Battle Royale mode (Image via Garena)

In the case of Battle Royale matches in Free Fire MAX, a kill rate is counted as the average number of kills gamers earn per gun. The guns ranked as per kill rate are as follows:

M4A1–z: 0.99 kill rate M14–III: 0.93 kill rate Kar98k–III: 0.87 kill rate GROZA: 0.81 kill rate SVD: 0.80 kill rate VSS–III: 0.79 kill rate GROZA–X: 0.71 kill rate SVD–Y: 0.70 kill rate AC80: 0.69 kill rate M249–X: 0.58 kill rate

Since many fights in the mode take place over long-range, SMGs and shotguns miss out on the top 10 places again. Instead, players are treated to four assault rifles making their place in the rankings - M4A1-z, M14-III, GROZA, and GROZA-X. These weapons are lethal in mid to long-range matches.

Users will also find AC80, SVD, and SVD-Y DMRs on the list. These guns have a higher kill rate as gamers use these to take the fight to long-range. As a sniper, Kar98k–III is very balanced. Since AWM has lower availability, gamers can make use of the former.

The lone gun that uses SMG ammo is VSS. It is essentially a silenced sniper rifle.

