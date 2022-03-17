Top 3 must-try characters to get from Free Fire MAX Holi event 2022

Free Fire MAX has been inundated with events offering freebies as part of the Holi celebrations, which has stimulated the players' interest, who have been busy accomplishing various objectives. One of the events offers a 1-day Character Trial Crate daily for signing in to the game.

Even though users can only select one character from the crate, and it is only available for 24 hours, individuals may test out several characters as the event has been running since 14 March and will be available until 22 March 2022.

This offers an excellent opportunity to test the premium character to identify which character suits their playing style and later purchase the preferred one when available at a discount.

Note: This list reflects the writer's opinion and the player's choice of characters in Free Fire MAX might vary.

Characters that are worth trying from Free Fire MAX Holi event 2022

Gamers have all the characters up for trial except Jai. Here are the characters that users can surely try to use in this event:

K

After the OB31 update of Free Fire MAX, K has become the best character. His ability, Master of All, increases the maximum EP by 50 and has two separate modes. The first one, i.e., Jiu-jitsu provides the allies within the 6m range to get 500% buff in the EP to HP conversion rate (5 EP is converted to health each second).

On the other hand, the second mode – Psychology Mode, offers EP 3 EP every 2.2 seconds up to 150 EP. This will enhance over the levels and is truly a fantastic competition for Alok, who has dominated the choice of characters.

Alok

Alok was incorporated in 2019, and ever since its release, he has been widely used by players in casual and competitive play. Drop the Beat brings agility and HP restoration to the table as the speed is boosted by 10% at the first level.

Moreover, his ability in Free Fire MAX additionally offers 5 HP every second. The effects last for 5 seconds at level one, reaching 10 seconds at the peak level. This implies that users will receive 50 HP without using medkits, which can be game-changing at any level.

Dimitri

Dimitri's ability is similar to Drop the Beat, but it recovers lesser HP at a somewhat slower rate. Dimitri Vegas' in-game avatar possesses the Healing Heartbeat ability, which allows him to generate a 3.5 meter wide, immovable healing zone.

All the allies within it will recover 3HP per second for 10 seconds at the first level, increasing to 15 seconds at the maximum level. The additional perk with Dimitri is that gamers will also get a self-recover option when downed within this zone. This ability is very beneficial while engaging in long-range fights due to the option to get back up without a teammate being around.

