Top 3 things to follow while aiming for Heroic or Grandmaster tier in Free Fire

The road to Heroic and Grandmaster rank in Free Fire is quite rough. Competition becomes fierce and securing points is next to impossible. After reaching the Diamond tier, most players tend to give up and simply stay in their current tier.

While the task is indeed tricky, there are ways to overcome these limitations. By following a few tips and implementing them in matches, players should be able to secure more points with ease and push rank faster.

Top 3 tips players should follow to have an easier time reaching Heroic or Grandmaster tier in Free Fire

3) Play with a well-coordinated team to win more matches

A well-coordinated team can make all the difference when trying to reach Heroic or Grandmaster tiers in Free Fire. Each member's character can complement the ability of another. Additionally, specialization in weapon types can help gain an advantage in combat.

The only frustrating part of playing with a coordinated team is finding one. Since most high ranking players prefer to play solo, forming a team may take some time. Nevertheless, players with a high K/D ratio are highly sought after in the game, and this shouldn't be an issue for them.

2) Having a flexible playstyle is vital to success

Generally two playstyles are used in Free Fire - Passive and Aggressive. Players choose one and usually stick with it until the end of the match. While there's nothing wrong with either style, sticking to one hampers gameplay to a good extent.

To truly become a good player and climb the ranks, merging these playstyles is vital to success. This will allow for more versatility during the match. Additionally, knowing when to implement which playstyle will be crucial for the end-game.

1) Memorizing the lay of the land

Memorizing the lay of the land comes in handy during the landing phase. Players know exactly where to get good loot. This will save them time during the early game. It also helps knowing where to find high ground or cover during a match.

Additionally, rotating will be easier as players will know the best route to take. During a gunfight, being able to rotate without hesitation may be crucial for survival.

Having an in-depth knowledge of the map will also grant players the freedom to actively seek out opponents during the match.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

