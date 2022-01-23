Top 5 best Free Fire characters that are easy to get

Characters are an integral element of Free Fire and each possesses distinct skills that enhance the gameplay. With such a broad selection of characters accessible in the game, players usually debate which character is the best fit for them.

Previously, only a handful of characters were available for purchase with gold in the store. Garena extended this list to give a more equitable experience. Unlike diamonds, users can earn gold within the game. Thus, the character available in exchange for this currency is technically easy to get.

Best characters which are easy to get in Free Fire

5) Dasha

Dasha is an excellent choice for beginners. It simplifies gunplay by lowering the recoil buildup rate by 6% and maximum recoil by 6%. Additionally, users benefit from a 30% and 60% decrease in fall-related damage and recovery time, respectively.

Gamers can level up the ability to reduce the rate of recoil buildup by 10% and the maximum recoil by 10%. The fall-related damage is minimized by 50%, and the recovery time is reduced by 80%.

4) Jai’s Microchip

Jai’s ability Raging Reload is available for 8000 gold or 499 diamonds within the store. Once users take down an opponent, the gun’s magazine by 30% of its capacity, but it is limited to AR, pistol, SMG, and shotguns only.

Gamers can get back 45% of the gun’s HP coming to the maximum level. They can only use the microchip in character combinations because Jai was removed.

3) Jota

While utilizing Jota, players may use the Sustained Raid ability, which allows them to regain health points while inflicting damage on their opponents with a gun. On top of that, after knocking down an opponent, users replenish 10% of their HP.

As the ability level rises, the only aspect that improves is the HP recovery. At the highest level, 20% of health will be regained after taking down the opponent. It can form a good choice for the character combinations as it can help in the quick replenishment of HP.

2) A124

A124 is an excellent alternative to other premium characters with healing ability. The Thrill of Battle enables users to convert 20 EP into HP within four seconds, and it can be utilized every 10 seconds. Although this appears to be insignificant at the first level, they will gain 60 EP into their HP in a matter of seconds at the highest level.

Gamers can pair A124 with Miguel, who can help quickly gain EP after every frag that can be used to get back health.

1) Xayne

Xayne possesses the Xtreme Encounter ability, providing 80 temporary HP once activated. Simultaneously, players enjoy an 80% increase in the damage against Gloo Walls and shields. These effects endure 15 seconds, with a 150-second cooldown at the first level.

Only the damage to Gloo Walls and shields increases to 130% at the maximum level, while the cooldown comes down to 100 seconds. With Xayne as the main character in the combination, users can attack the opponent.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s preference.

