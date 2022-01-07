Top 5 cheap Free Fire characters in 2022

Free Fire characters come equipped with fascinating abilities, which means that having a better character can provide gamers with a competitive advantage. To provide parity, the developers also offer characters for gold and have recently expanded the list.

This enables even the non-spending players to get better abilities and form effective combinations to counter opponents within matches. Since more than 30 characters are available for gold, here are a few of the best ones they can look to purchase.

Note: The choice of characters is subjective, and the list below is based on the writer’s preference. Moreover, the characters’ abilities have been stated at the lowest level, and users can level them up to get the most of them.

Best Free Fire characters in 2022 available for cheap

Since players can gain gold for free, all of the characters accessible via this in-game currency can be considered inexpensive. As a result, the list includes even those that require 8000 gold for purchase.

5) Dasha (8000 gold)

A useful character for combinations (Image via Free Fire)

Ability name: Partying On

Dasha’s ability is of great use to any character combination and is very helpful even to new users. When they have equipped her ability, firstly, they will take 30% less damage from falls, while the recovery time from these falls is reduced by 60%.

Another advantage of Partying On is that the rate of recoil buildup and maximum recoil are both reduced by 6%. Thus, gamers can spray more easily using SMGs.

4) Jai Microchip (8000 gold)

His ability is limited to ARs, pistols, SMG, and Shotguns (Image via Free Fire)

Ability name: Raging Reload

Although Jai was removed from the game, players can still use Jai Microchip to get Raging Reload. They won’t have to worry about reloading or switching guns during fights because they will gain back 30% of their magazine capacity after knocking down opponents using this skill.

However, this is limited to specific gun categories, including ARs, pistols, SMG, and Shotguns.

3) Jota (8000 gold)

This ability received a nerf recently (Image via Free Fire)

Ability name: Sustained Raids

Sustained Raids was reworked in the Free Fire OB29 update and has become an excellent option for rushing at opponents. The current ability states that users will regain some HP upon inflicting damage on enemies using a firearm.

Besides this, 10% of the HP will be recovered when they take down the opponents, approximating to 20 HP after eliminating them.

2) Xayne (8000 gold)

Players will receive increased damage to gloo walls and shields (Image via Free Fire)

Ability name: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne takes the second spot on the list and is helpful to characters inclined towards aggressive gameplay. Her active ability provides users with 80 additional HP that decays.

When Xtreme Encounter is active, players will receive increased damage to gloo walls and shields, which can come in handy while rushing at enemies.

1) A124 (6000 gold)

A124 is available for 6000 gold (Image via Free Fire)

Ability name: Thrill of Battle

Thrill of Battle is also an active ability and is an excellent alternative to other characters with healing abilities like K and Alok.

A124 is available for 6000 gold and, at the first level, converts 20 EP to HP within four seconds, with a cooldown of 10 seconds.

