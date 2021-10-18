Top 5 Free Fire bundles for Indian server in October 2021

Outfits and bundles have become some of the most sought after cosmetics in Garena Free Fire. These are primarily purchased for their esthetic value and provide users with a way to alter the characters' appearances.

Such items are frequently accessible in the Elite Pass, and players may get more exclusive ones from the store as well as time-limited events. Gamers are always eyeing to get as many bundles as possible, and here are some of the best ones available in the game.

Note: The list represents the writer's opinion, and it may differ depending on the users' preference.

Best Free Fire bundle in October 2021

5) The Aurous Ascension Bundle

Aurous Ascension Bundle is available for 899 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

The Aurous Ascension Bundle has been around for a while now and was first available for free in early 2020. The design of two dragons – gold and black, offers a unique look that makes for a great purchase. Players can acquire it for 899 diamonds from the store. The bundle comes with the following components:

Aurous Ascension (Head)

Aurous Ascension (Mask)

Aurous Ascension (Top)

Aurous Ascension (Bottom)

Aurous Ascension (Shoes)

4) Street Boy Bundle

Street Boy Bundle is up for 1499 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

The Street Boy Bundle has been one of the most desired cosmetics within the game. It provides a vibrant look to the character with a funky top and mask. Similar to the previous bundle on the list, this one is directly available for purchase in the store for 1499 diamonds. The set comprises of:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

3) Flaxen Megacypher Bundle

Users can get it from Golden Ascension (Image via Free Fire)

The Flaxen Megacypher Bundle is another legendary item available up for grabs. The set is available in the Golden Ascension. Since users are not guaranteed to obtain the rewards in a given number of tries, it may consume quite a lot of diamonds. The wing-like implants at the back of the outfit provide a great appearance. The bundle comes with the following items:

Flaxen Megacypher (Top)

Flaxen Megacypher (Bottom)

Flaxen Megacypher (Shoes)

Flaxen Megacypher (Head)

Flaxen Megacypher (Mask)

2) Dragon Master Bundle

It is available in Hit the Loot event (Image via Free Fire)

Dragon Master Bundle is a reward in the Hit the Loot event. The bundle boasts a white esthetic, and the dragon on top further adds to its appeal. The event has been underway for a few days now and will come to a close on 19 October. Users will be able to attain it using a maximum of 1232 diamonds if they decide to keep all the items, and if they exchange all the items for a discount, they will be able to attain it for 867 diamonds.

The items in his bundle are:

Dragon Master (Top)

Dragon Master (Bottom)

Dragon Master (Shoes)

Dragon Master (Head)

1) We Are Venom Streetwear set

We Are Venom Streetwear is the exclusive bundle (Image via Free Fire)

We Are Venom Streetwear is in a league of its own. The set has been added as a result of the collaboration between Free Fire and Sony's 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'. Unlike the other bundles on the list, this one is available as a free reward in the Chaos Quest event. This is available as part of the collaboration event. There are very few chances for it to be added back so Free Fire players who are keen should try to claim it ASAP.

The contents of this bundle or set are as follows:

We Are Venom Streetwear (Head)

We Are Venom Streetwear (Mask)

We Are Venom Streetwear (Bottom)

We Are Venom Streetwear (Top)

We Are Venom Streetwear (Shoes)

Edited by Danyal Arabi