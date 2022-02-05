Top 5 Free Fire character abilities for solo players

Playing the solo mode is a great way to master Free Fire. Users don't have to rely on anyone else and can implement tactical decisions as they see fit.

However, playing solo is risky, as one wrong move can guarantee an early exit. This is where certain characters and their abilities come into play. They make the match easier for players and help them improve their K/D ratio.

Solo Free Fire players can use these characters to gain an advantage

5) Maro

Maro's ability, Falcon Fervor, is perfect for players who want to engage enemies from afar. With an increase in distance from the target, damage output also increases.

At its max, the skill offers 25% bonus damage. An additional 3.5% damage is also dealt to targets who have been marked by other abilities.

When the ability is utilized proficiently, users can take out an entire squad from long-range in Free Fire. While snipers with silencers are best suited to use this ability, specific ARs also work.

4) Jota

Jota's ability, Sustained Raids, is the best for aggressive gamers. They can heal during combat simply by shooting at opponents. A small percentage of HP is recovered for every successful shot, and 20% HP is gained when an enemy is killed.

When hot-dropping or fighting in 1v4 matches in Free Fire, this ability will benefit players. Rather than stopping and healing using medkits, they can go on a rampage and recover HP.

3) K

K's ability, Master of All, allows users to heal using EP. In the Psychology mode, they can recover up to 3 EP every second, while in the Jiu-Jitsu mode, they can recover EP to HP at a 500% rate to heal. Switching between modes takes 3 seconds. Additionally, the ability also increases the user's max HP to 250.

Using this ability, players can indefinitely heal during a match, omitting the need for medkits or inhalers. As long as they can allow their EP to regenerate, converting it to HP shouldn't be a problem.

2) Nairi

Nari's ability, Ice Iron, allows players to be better protected from gloo walls and deal more damage to them. Once deployed, gloo walls can recover 30% of their current durability every second if damaged. The user can also deal 25% extra damage to gloo walls while using an AR.

In battle, this ability will allow users to rush at opponents and take out their gloo walls with ease. Simultaneously, their gloo wall will be able to recover HP and last longer during the battle.

1) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh's ability, Limelight, allows gamers to take less damage from headshots and deal more damage to an opponent's limbs in Free Fire. It can be activated by killing opponents or gaining viewers.

Once maxed out, the skill will reduce headshot damage sustained by 30% and increase the damage dealt to limbs by 20%.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Ravi Iyer