Top 5 Free Fire characters as good as Chrono after his nerf in OB31 update

Characters are one of the most crucial components of Free Fire, and Chrono is one of the most prominent options available to players. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's in-game persona suffered a significant hit in the most recent OB31 update, receiving a notable nerf.

As a result of this, users have been searching for other strong characters that they can use instead of Chrono. Here’s a list of 5 such options that they can incorporate.

Note: The character choice varies from user to user, and the list below depicts the writer’s opinion.

Free Fire: Best characters like Chrono (OB31 update)

5) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler is an excellent choice due to his Riptide Rhythm ability which shoots a sonic wave forward, damaging 5 Gloo Walls within a 50-meter radius. Furthermore, each Gloo Wall deployed by the players will lead to health recovery, starting at 4 points. After that, there’s a 60-second cooldown.

At the character’s highest level, the range increases to 100 meters, the cooldown decreases to 40 seconds, and the health recovery boosts to 9.

4) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri takes the fourth position on this list, and with its skills, a healing zone gets created, which is 3.5m in diameter. Inside that, users and allies regain 3 HP/s for 10 seconds. After getting downed, they can self-recover to get up. Upon conclusion, an 85-second cooldown gets placed.

When players level up Dimitri to its highest potential, the duration enhances to 15 seconds, whereas the cooldown also gets reduced to 60 seconds.

3) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong is incredible for aggressive gameplay, and Camouflage transforms users into a bush with 20% lower movement speed for 10 seconds. This ends when users attack a foe. There’s a cooldown time of 300 seconds; however, there’s a catch, i.e., it gets reset when they take down an enemy.

Coming to the highest level, the cooldown time is 200 seconds, and the ability’s duration is 15 seconds.

2) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok has remained one of the best characters in Free Fire since its release. Those who have the Drop the Beat ability will recover five health points every 5 seconds. Additionally, their movement speed will also be increased by 10%.

Once the character reaches level 6 (highest), the ability’s duration will boost to a total of 10 seconds. Moreover, the rise in the speed will rise up to 15%.

1) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

K was buffed in the recent Free Fire update, and his ability possesses two unique modes:

Jiu-jitsu: This leads to a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

Psychology: It gives 3 EPs to players every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Apart from this, the max EP of the individuals will also be surging by 50, and there’s a 3-second cooldown on the mode switch.

With level up, Psychology mode only gets affected, and at the max, users will be recovering 3 EP per second, up to 250 EP.

Edited by Danyal Arabi