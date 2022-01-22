Top 5 Free Fire characters as good as Skyler after OB32 update

Free Fire updates usually change some of the game's numerous elements, including characters, weapons, and, on occasion, pets. Skyler received a slight modification in the latest OB32 update: the hold to aim button was added to the skill button to improve precision.

As a result of this update, Skyler has emerged as a formidable force. More players are likely to use his ability–Riptide Rhythm–to gain an edge on the battlefield.

Despite his recent popularity, there are many Free Fire characters that are as good as Skyler.

Free Fire characters that are as good as Skyler

5) A124

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

A124 is available for gold and is a great option for players who cannot shell out for diamonds. The robot's ability converts 30 EP to HP within four seconds, and users can utilize it every 10 seconds. At the highest level, the ability can transform 60 EP to HP.

However, while using this character, players will have to look for a way to collect EP. Miguel and Ottero fit this purpose very well.

4) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne received an enormous boost in the OB32 update. After activating her ability, players will get 80 HP; this will diminish with time. Moreover, the players will deal an additional 80 percent damage to Gloo Walls and shields. This ability lasts for 15 seconds, and the cooldown is set to 150 seconds.

There is 130% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields at Xayne’s full potential, while the cooldown is reduced to 150 seconds. Users can easily use her to initiate aggressive gameplay.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri has a great healing ability along with a unique perk. Healing Heartbeat creates a 3.5m wide healing zone, but this is stationary. Users and allies can recover 3 HP every second and have the option to self-recover when knocked down. The zone will be available for 10 seconds at the first level, and the cooldown is set at 85 seconds.

Coming to the highest level, the duration increases to 15 seconds, and the cooldown decreases to 60 seconds. This ability is similar to Alok's, with a slight decrease in healing, but an additional self-recovery option.

2) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Players widely regard Alok as one of the best characters in the game. Drop the Beat creates a 5m aura that increases the movement speed by 10% and helps users replenish 5 HP per second. Users can use the ability every 45 seconds, and the effects will last for 5 seconds.

At the maximum level, gamers enjoy increased movement speed by 15%, while the effects last 10 seconds. Thus, it is a gradual source for HP without using medkits.

1) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

The primary benefit of using K is that his ability boosts the EP to HP conversion rate by 500% in Jiu-jitsu mode, while increasing the maximum EP by 50. Psychology mode helps gamers get back EP and the recovery rate is set at 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 at the first level.

The Psychology mode is buffed with increasing levels, as players get back 3 EP every second until they reach 250.

