Top 5 Free Fire characters worth unlocking for Clash Squad mode

Several game modes are offered in Free Fire by the developers, and Clash Squad is one of them. Many users enjoy this 4v4 battle due to the fast-paced action with numerous gunfights.

Many players also seek to enhance their performance in the mode, and there are a variety of things that can help them do so. Choice of characters is among the most crucial ones because their abilities heavily influence the overall gameplay.

This prompts gamers to seek out the best characters they can acquire to play Clash Squad in Free Fire.

Note: The list below is based on the writer's opinion, and the user's character choice may vary.

Characters to choose for Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

5) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

When using Skyler's ability on the battlefield, a sonic wave is unleashed forward, which damages five gloo walls within a range of 50 meters. A cooldown time of 60 seconds is then applied.

In addition to this, every gloo wall that players deploy during the match will increase health recovery, beginning from 4 points.

When Skyler reaches his highest level, the range increases to 100 meters, the cooldown reduces to 40 seconds, and the HP recovery becomes 9 points.

4) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne is suitable for players that like to play aggressively on the battlefield, and her ability is quite impressive.

When the character is at the base level, individuals gain 80 HP temporarily, and their damage to gloo walls and shields increases by 80%. The effects last 15 seconds, and there is a 150-second cooldown after each use.

At the peak level in Free Fire, the damage against gloo walls and shields rises by 130%, and the cooldown is lessened considerably to 100 seconds.

3) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong's ability enables users to turn into a bush with 20% lower movement speed for 10 seconds. When they engage in a fight with an adversary, this specific conversion ends.

There's a 300-second cooldown applied after using Camouflage, but if individuals manage to gain a kill, the cooldown will be refreshed.

The cooldown period of the ability is reduced to 200 seconds, and the overall duration increases to 15 seconds after gamers level it to the maximum.

2) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok's Drop the Beat creates a five-meter aura around him. It increases the movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for a total of five seconds. The effects do not stack, and a 45-second cooldown follows the end of the ability.

When the character is at the highest ability level in Free Fire, the duration is extended to 10 seconds, and the movement speed increases by 15%.

1) K

Ability: Master of All

The maximum EP users can have in a match increases by 50 points with K's Master of All ability. Additionally, it has two modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The first one increases the EP conversion rate by 500%, while the second recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. Changing modes takes three seconds.

Upon reaching the character's maximum level (6) in Free Fire, the Psychology mode only gets affected, and gamers will be able to restore 3 EP each second to a maximum of 250 EP.

