Top 5 Free Fire gloo wall tips and tricks for ranked matches

To win ranked matches in Free Fire, players will need to master the gloo wall. The item plays a vital role in the game and without it, climbing tiers will be impossible. However, merely knowing how to place a gloo wall will not suffice.

Players will have to learn a few advanced tricks to get the most out of the item. While these may seem difficult at first, with enough practice they will become second nature.

Use these gloo walls tricks to gain an advantage in Free Fire ranked matches

5) Use gloo walls to camp towers

Tower camping is a popular strategy in Free Fire. It provides great shooting angles, protection from incoming fire and a clear view of the terrain. This method is perfect for locking down a small area.

To do this, players will need to go to the top of the tower and place a gloo wall. Once done, they can then climb the gloo wall to reach the tower's roof. Once there, all that's left to do is go prone and wait for an enemy to pass by.

4) Place gloo walls in a cross section

A single gloo wall will protect players from incoming fire in a small arc. However, their backsides will remain exposed. Players can solve this problem by placing two gloo walls to resemble the letter "X". This will create a narrow section of wall cover, protecting the player in a much wider arc.

3) Stand on top of a teammate to fire from above the gloo wall

When playing with a squad in Free Fire, players can stand on top of a teammate and fire from behind the gloo wall. This comes handy in certain situations as the enemy will not be expecting this tactical strategy.

2) Place double gloo walls when rushing uphill

When rushing uphill in Free Fire, a single gloo wall will not give enough protection. Due to good shooting angles, the enemy will be able to lay down fire with ease. To overcome this, players can stack gloo walls to block the enemy's line of fire.

1) Confuse the enemy by placing a random gloo wall

Before a gunfight in Free Fire, players can place a random gloo wall to confuse the enemy. Enemies will think a player is hiding behind it and approach it. During this timeframe, players can land clean headshots on their opponents.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

