Top 5 tips for Free Fire players to push rank without camping in Season 24

Rank push in Free Fire can get risky at times. With opponents trying to score the maximum amount of kills per match, camping has become a common tactic used by players.

While camping does work, it is very limiting in nature and restricts players from doing much. There are more effective ways to rank push in-game and by following a few tips readers can learn them too.

Free Fire: Best ways to push rank in Season 24

5) Play it safe by being passive

Playing a passive or safe game in Free Fire is one of the best ways to push rank with ease. Chances of getting eliminated early in the game are slim as fights are actively avoided.

All players need to do is loot and rotate from one strategic location to another. By the time the end-game begins, they will have enough supplies to outlast opponents.

4) Avoid landing in hotdrop zones

Hotdrop zones in Free Fire are dangerous due to aggressive players landing there to score early game kills. Players looking to rank push in Free Fire should avoid such locations and opt for safer landing areas.

3) Master the sniper to get kills at long range

Mastering the sniper rifle will help players push rank in Free Fire. Rather than engage at close range, players can pick and choose their targets from afar. This reduces the risk of being outskilled by the opponent and makes for an easy kill.

In addition to snipers, knowing how to utilize Assault and Marksman Rifle will also be a great help to players. They are highly versatile weapons and can be put to use in a number of situations.

2) Choose a character that has healing capabilities

When rank pushing in Free FIre, choosing a character that can heal players actively or passively is a must. Although medkits are a viable option, at times they aren't enough.

During a drawn out gunfight, being able to heal without having to stop shooting becomes very useful. It may not seem like much but players will have a huge advantage over their opponents.

1) Play with an experienced team

One of the easiest and most entertaining ways to rank push in Free Fire is by playing with a squad. A well organized and coordinated team can climb ranks fast and efficiently. Finding a good squad to level up with can make all the difference.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

