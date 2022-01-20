Top 5 Free Fire pets after OB32 update

The OB32 Free Fire update brought some significant changes to the game. Characters like Xayne and Olivia were buffed, while Maxim was slightly nerfed. Sadly, the developers made no adjustments to pets in this update.

However, with certain characters becoming more powerful in-game, knowing how to counter or benefit from them is vital. This is where some pets come into play as they can provide invaluable support to players in-game.

Pets who remain the best in Free Fire following the OB32 update

5) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor has a very peculiar talent that makes him highly sought-after in Free Fire. His ability is called Smooth Gloo and provides the user with gloo walls. When there are less than two gloo walls in the inventory, he will give a gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds.

The ability may not sound like much, but it is very useful during intense gunfights in the end zones. With supplies running low and limited space to search for loot, getting a free gloo wall grenade can make all the difference.

4) Detective Panda

Detective Panda may look cute and cuddly, but he has a battle-hardened talent up his sleeve. His ability is called Panda's Blessing and allows the user to recover 10 HP upon securing an elimination.

This ability is useful when medkits are in short supply or the user is drastically low on HP following a gunfight. While the HP recovered is not a large amount, it can at times be a lifesaver.

3) Poring

Armor plays a vital role in Free Fire. It protects the user by absorbing some of the incoming damage. Sadly, once enough damage has been absorbed, the armor gets destroyed.

This is where Poring's Stitch and Patch ability comes into use. Helmet and armor durability is increased by one every second. Additionally, it also prevents level 3 helmets and armor from being destroyed.

2) Robo

With Xayne being buffed up in the Free Fire OB32 update, her damage output towards gloo walls has drastically increased. Thankfully, players can still stay safe behind them by using Robo's Wall Enforcement ability.

When a gloo wall is deployed, the ability adds a shield to it. This shield grants an additional 100 HP, improving the defensive capabilities of the gloo wall. It may not be much, but it will help players stay on cover for a bit longer.

1) Agent Hop

Agent Hop is a trained bunny unlike any other. With years of experience, the pet has developed a unique ability called Bouncing Bonus. Every time the safe zone shrinks during a match, the user receives 50 EP.

This is great for characters such as K and A124, who rely on EP to heal. Additionally, it's also beneficial for every player as they can maintain a full EP bar during the match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu