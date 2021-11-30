Top 5 Free Fire tips for surviving till the end in BR mode

Surviving until the end of a match in Free Fire is easier said than done. Players have to contend with aggressive players, the safe zone shrinking, and the dwindling availability of supplies on the map.

With many more factors to take into consideration, the task at hand is difficult. Nevertheless, it can be done. With the help of some careful planning and flawless execution, surviving will become a breeze.

By following these simple tips, players can increase their chances of surviving in Free Fire's Battle Royale mode. Although implementing these tips will take some time to master and perfect, it is an achievable feat.

Follow these tips to survive till the end of the match in Free Fire

5) Avoid hot drops to ensure a safe early-game

The golden rule in Free Fire is to avoid hot drops. They are risky, unpredictable, and dangerous. In most scenarios, only one player or team will emerge victorious from a hot drop location.

4) Use a character build that increases survivability

Building a strong character combo is key to survival. Rather than choosing aggressive abilities, defensive ones should be prioritized. Healing, increased speed, and armor durability should be the key focus. This will allow players to shrug off damage, move faster in-game, and heal when needed.

3) Play passively and camp when needed

If the goal of the match is to survive until the end, then playing passively will be the best option. Players should avoid fights and move from cover to cover to stay safe. Additionally, if opponents are nearby, they should camp in one spot and let them pass.

2) Use a surfboard for high mobility

Rotating on foot is dangerous. Snipers will be able to get a clean headshot elimination. Rather than taking this risk, players should find a surfboard in-game. They can be stored in the inventory, making it a highly portable mobility tool.

1) Stick to hard-cover and high ground

Throughout the match, players should try and obtain high ground. This will ensure that the enemy does not gain a tactical advantage. Additionally, using hard-cover saves players the trouble of having to constantly secure gloo wall grenades.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu