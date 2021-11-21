Top 5 Free Fire tips and tricks for beginners to use gloo walls

Gloo walls are an interesting utility item in Free Fire. They can be used in numerous ways. In the hands of a skilled player, they can even help secure a Booyah.

While there are many advanced uses of this utility item, knowing the basics first is important. New players need to understand how, when and why to use gloo walls in-game. Without mastering these simpler aspects, complex strategies cannot be implemented.

Gloo wall tricks to help beginners in Free Fire

5) Use them to climb structures

Some structures in Free Fire cannot be climbed. They have been specifically designed that way and access is completely cut off. However, with the help of gloo walls, players can climb them to gain an advantage. By stacking a few, players can easily scale the side of structures.

4) Create choke points in areas that have limited space

In areas that have limited space, players can use gloo walls to create choke points. This will force the enemy to either rotate around or fight their way through. This is a great defensive strategy that can be employed with high success rates in Free Fire.

3) "X" shaped gloo wall

Creating an "X" shaped gloo wall provides players with added protection on their flanks. They will be able to see and shoot at the enemy while being protected. Executing this may involve a bit of trial and error but beginners can pull it off with ease.

To create a "X" shaped gloo wall in Free Fire, players will have to place a gloo wall though another one. The X shape does not have to be perfect for it to work.

2) Create a good camping spot on watch towers

Players can use gloo walls to fortify watch towers in Free Fire. This can be done with the help of just one gloo wall. Furthermore, players will be able to climb up to the tower's roof and go prone for added defense.

1) Defense during a rush

When rushing an opponent in Free Fire, using a gloo wall is essential to survival. They absorb a lot of incoming fire and protect players from being eliminated. If done correctly, players will be able to reach their intended target with zero damage taken.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

