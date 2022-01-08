Top 5 Free Fire tips and tricks to get more kills in hot-drops (2022)

Hot-drops in Free Fire are not for the faint-hearted. To survive, players need to adapt and improvise to their surroundings constantly. One wrong could guarantee an early exit.

While hot-drops are usually reserved for veterans and seasoned players, anyone can partake in them. With this being the case, there are tips and tricks to employ and get more kills. However, readers must keep in mind that survival is not assured.

Dominate hot-drops in Free Fire by following these simple pointers

5) Memorize the layout of the drop location

One of the easiest ways to get more kills in hot drops is to memorize the drop location. This will take users a fair amount of time, but the benefits outweigh the hardships.

Upon memorizing the drop location, they will know all escape routes and hiding places and will be able to outplay their opponents. This makes it easier to anticipate the enemy's movements and get easy eliminations.

4) Scan the area for loot while landing

Loot plays a vital role in Free Fire hot-drop zones. The moment players land, they rush to secure good weapons. Given the randomized loot spawning, getting a preferred gun is not always possible, leading to users being bottlenecked during combat.

To avoid this scenario, they need to scan the area for loot while landing. This will enable gamers to perhaps spot their weapon of choice easily. Once on the ground, they can equip it as soon as possible.

3) Upon landing, find good gear before engaging opponents

In Free Fire hot-drop zones, the victor is not decided by luck but by gear. The better the equipment, the higher the odds of winning. To ensure the odds of winning in combat are optimal, users need to find good gear before engaging an opponent.

While fights can be initiated even with a simple pistol, gamers will get eliminated easily without armor. Basic armor, weapons, and medkits should be acquired before looking for opponents to avoid this scenario.

2) Camp in buildings and fire at opponents

Camping is a very odd strategy in Free Fire. Players hide and wait for opponents to come by before gunning them down. While this may not work as intended on a large map, it is the ideal strategy in hot-drop locations.

Rather than fighting in the open and being exposed to sniper fire, users can camp buildings. Given the number of gamers in each hot-drop location, spotting one running outside the window will not be difficult.

1) Gain a high ground advantage

High ground plays a vital role in Free Fire. When used correctly, gamers can hold their ground and dominate the surrounding area. Given the clear shooting angles, getting headshots becomes easy.

Using this same strategy, players can camp atop buildings or elevated locations in hot-drop zones. When an enemy comes into firing range/view, they can be quickly gunned down.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Are hot-drops the best way to improve K/D ratio? Yes. No. 0 votes so far