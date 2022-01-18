Top 5 game-changing Free Fire pets for ranked matches

Pets play a huge role in Free Fire. They provide numerous tactical advantages and help the user gain a better foothold during the match. When used in the right combination with character skills, they directly aid overall combat efficiency.

While all pets in-game serve their respective purposes, a few shine brighter than the rest.

They are perfect for ranked mode and provide bonuses that can change the match's outcome.

These pets in Free Fire have game-changing abilities

5) Agent Hop

Agent Hop is a battle-hardened pet in Free Fire and provides EP to the user. Its ability, "Bouncing Bonus," is activated whenever the safe zone shrinks. This results in the user gaining 50 EP.

In combat, the bonus EP is useful for passive healing. Additionally, players who use A124's Thrill of Battle ability will benefit from the extra EP during the match. When using this pet, players will seldom look for mushrooms in-game.

4) Robo

Robo is an advanced battle droid with a friendly personality. Its ability, Wall Enforcement, buffs gloo walls in-game. It adds a shield to the gloo walls, providing an additional 100 HP. This makes it harder for opponents to break them down using bullets.

This talent is great for defensive players and those who love using gloo walls in battle. When paired with Nairi's Ice Iron ability, gloo walls become next to indestructible in-game.

3) Falco

Falco is the ultimate bird of prey in Free Fire and helps players reach the ground faster. Its ability is called "Skyline Spree," which increases the user's gliding and diving speeds by 45% and 50%, respectively.

This is the fastest way for players to reach their destination in hot-drops in ranked matches. What makes Falco great is that its ability can be shared with the entire team. A skilled squad can make landfall before opponents and gear up to gain and advance during the early game.

2) Night Panther

The Night Panther is one of the most useful pets for ranked squad matches. Its ability is called "Weight Training" and increases the user's inventory space by 45 during the match.

This is highly beneficial as it allows the user to carry more supplies for the team. Thanks to the extra supplies, the squad will engage opponents at will, without the fear of running out of ammo.

1) Ottero

Ottero is not only fashionable but intelligent as well. Its ability, known as "Double Blubber," is one of the best in Free Fire. It allows the user to recover EP equivalent to 65% of HP while using medkits.

This is great for players who rely on active abilities that use EP or those who want to keep a full EP bar. Either way, Ottero's ability to turn the humble medkit into an inhaler is a game-changer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha